Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the focus by Longview ISD on improving its transportation department, led by new Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation and Technology Wayne Guidry. Guidry, the former Spring Hill ISD superintendent, said the district’s “first goal” is getting more bus drivers. That effort began in February, when trustees approved raising bus driver pay to stay competitive with other districts in the area. Guidry said another goal is simply to make sure students get to school safe and back home safe. He said one way Longview ISD is looking at improving student safety is GPS backpack tags that will allow parents to track their students during bus routes. Guidry also mentioned limiting the time students spend in transit, since COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in fewer spaces on buses, meaning extra routes. But that goes back to having enough drivers. Guidry has a solid plan in place, and we look forward to seeing the improvements as they’re implemented.
GUSHER: For the life of educator and community leader Evalonia Barrett-Bolton, who passed away earlier this month at age 82. Barrett-Bolton was a music educator for more than 50 years in Longview ISD and other area school districts, and those who knew her said she worked to build bridges in the community. For her efforts, she was recognized as a Longview Regional Medical Center Star Over Longview, as a recipient of the MLK Humanitarian Award and as a Unity Honors honoree. Her leadership in our community will be missed.
GUSHER: For Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark’s selection for the Thompson Executive Leadership Institute in Austin. Clark was one of 25 superintendents in the state chosen for the institute, which is an advanced leadership development program for school superintendents from Texas and surrounding states. He said after attending the first session that he believes it will be “the best training that I’ve had for my current position.” The training helps expose school leaders to different situations they will encounter as superintendents and teaches them to handle them. Congratulations to Clark on his selection into the program and for representing East Texas education well.
GUSHER: For the decision by state officials to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Texans age 16 and older beginning Monday. Right now, vaccines mainly are restricted to a few groups: health care workers, people ages 50 and older, those with certain underlying health conditions who are 16 or older, and employees of schools and day care centers (although officials have acknowledged that workers administering shots can’t legally verify if the people getting them belong in those groups.) The Texas Department of State Health Services is still asking providers to prioritize appointments for people 80 and older and to prioritize walk-ins from anyone in that age group who shows up without an appointment. That is our only concern with this move by the state. Some older and medically fragile members of our community still have not been vaccinated because they lack transportation or a way to register. We urge younger, healthier residents to be aware of their neighbors and to put their needs ahead of their own if the situation arises.
GUSHER: For the success of Pine Tree High School’s Winter Guard team. The team, in its first year, recently competed in the Winter Guard International World Championships preliminary competition and advanced to the semifinals. Pine Tree’s Color Guard team transitioned to the Winter Guard after football season. The winter guard team was started this year by director Jared Cronk and is year-round. Winter guard teams compete and perform routines without band accompaniment to their own music. The students competed against teams from across the nation and the United Kingdom, Japan, Costa Rica and other countries. For Pine Tree’s division in the competition, there were 120 other teams, and the top half made it to the semifinals. Cronk said the team will make adjustments to the performance and submit a video for the next round by April 10. We wish him and his team members well in the next stage of the competition.