Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Although Texas’ largest cities and counties — as well as neighboring Smith County — are seeing the most significant jump in those numbers, we must remember Gregg County is not immune. We urge residents to think of the safety of themselves and others and take precautions: Follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s new mask order and practice social distancing and good hygiene.
DUSTER: For the postponement of Longview 150th’s birthday parade, dubbed the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, to next year. The pandemic, which also has forced the cancellation of other Longview 150 event, originally pushed the parade from April to August. The city announced this past week that the event is rescheduled again to April 2021.
GUSHER: For the safety-first response of city officials to reschedule the parade, an event that certainly would have attracted crowds of Longview residents past and present to city streets.
GUSHER: For Community Healthcore’s Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program. The free program is for East Texans who are dealing with stress and anxiety related to the pandemic — such as people with financial hardships or who are having difficulties after contracting COVID-19. The pandemic has taken a toll financially, physically, mentally and emotionally, and efforts such as these are much welcome.
GUSHER: For the restraint and professionalism shown by Longview police officers in a confrontation earlier this month captured on video. The video appears to have been recorded by one of the people involved in the incident and shows officers being taunted and threatened by a crowd after a traffic stop. The video has been viewed millions of times on various social media platforms. During this time of turmoil and unrest that has swept over police departments nationwide, it’s easy to forget that the majority of law enforcement officers care about their communities and just want to do their jobs.
GUSHER: For Wednesday’s Hooray for Heroes car parade outside Longview City hall that honored our local police and firefighters. The event, organized by real estate firm owner Julie Woods, was a “celebration of our heroes,” she said this week.