Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For former Gregg County Commissioner Charles Davis’ life of service. Davis, 81, died this past week in Longview and was commissioner of Pct. 1 for 20 years beginning in 1992. As Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said, he “always made decisions on what was best” for the county. Davis also volunteered with a host of area organizations, including Longview Regional Medical Center. His dedication to his community will be missed.
DUSTER: For the positive COVID-19 cases already popping up in East Texas schools. Harleton ISD notified parents Monday of a student at its elementary school who tested positive for the virus, while Henderson ISD said Wednesday that three students and a staff member have tested positive since classes resumed this past week. We know sending children back to campuses is a necessity for some families, but this road is fraught with danger. The virus remains very real in Longview-area counties, and it’s common sense that bringing together hundreds of people in the same area — even with safety precautions — will results in infections. Our exhortation to parents and students, as well as to teachers and staff members, is to follow your district’s safety guidelines as closely as possible. Your health and the health of those around you depend on it.
GUSHER: For teachers and school district staff members who are risking their health to educate and watch over our children. Being a teacher can mean long days, low pay, difficult decisions and other challenges. However, safety is usually not a concern while in the classroom and on campus. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically shifted that reality. We can only offer thanks to teachers and other school staff members for taking care of students and ensuring they continue to learn during these challenging times.
GUSHER: For the decision to allow Gregg County commissioners to discuss and possibly act on the fate of the Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn. Regardless of where you stand on the issue — leave the monument where it is or move it — it’s essential that our elected county representatives have the opportunity to make their views known in front of the public. The court is set to meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.