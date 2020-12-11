Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for 28 years of satisfied taste buds made possible by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe, but duster for the Longview restaurant becoming another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Dudley Lang permanently closed the restaurant this past week, saying the pandemic has made the past year “very difficult” for the business. The closure is another reminder of the importance of patronizing local restaurants and other retailers, especially amid the economic downturn brought on by the pandemic and its related shutdowns and capacity restrictions. As Cace Kitchen co-owner Chelsea Cace said, “We are begging people to patronize the places that you want to stay in business. A lot of restaurants, especially independently-owned restaurants, do not have the reserves built up to last for a year when your capacity is reduced to 75% or 50% or even less.” We wish Lang all the best as he closes this chapter in his life.
GUSHER: For the service to our community’s at-risk population by Hollie Bruce, who recently stepped down as executive director of Newgate Mission in Longview. Bruce left to lead another Longview nonprofit, the Women’s Center of East Texas. For more than three years, Bruce led Newgate Mission, which is an organization that serves community members who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Bruce oversaw numerous milestones and accomplishments during her tenure, including facility improvements, creation of a strategic plan and more. She said she is excited to be able to help victims of domestic violence, which is the goal of the women’s center. Kristi Bogle-Sherman, president of Newgate’s board, now is the interim executive director at the mission, and we hope its next permanent leader will continue the growth that Bruce helped oversee.
DUSTER: For the lack of communication by officials at Longview ISD and those with one of the district’s charter organization partners, Texas Council for International Studies. Ever since TCIS formed a local advisory council made up of district parents, the panel’s purpose has been a mystery. And not just to us. Emails obtained through a public information request show members of the council also had similar questions — after their first meeting in October — about what is expected of them as well as the council’s goals and purpose. But even if the members had those answers, it’s unlikely we would be able to report them unfiltered. That’s because council members were advised not to speak directly to any media but only through Longview ISD’s Community Relations Department. And about that media policy: Those same emails also seem to show council members never agreed to it before it was announced, despite what the district said. Honestly, we just don’t get it. We’re unsure why LISD and TCIS wouldn’t want to talk about this advisory council or why they want to restrict the panel’s members from talking freely about their experiences. But for whatever the reason, it’s only hurting the stakeholders of the six LISD campuses operated by TCIS.
GUSHER: For the generosity showed by community members in helping the Greater Longview United Way already reach 84% of its 2020-21 campaign goal. Board members heard this week that $835,500 of the campaign’s $1 million goal has been reached. “We still got a long way to go, and we are striving for that million,” Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp said earlier this week. “We have a very generous community, and I feel certain that we will get there. The more that we raise, the more will go to the agencies that are in such critical need.” Sharp was speaking about the increased demand for services brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For information and to learn how to donate, visit longviewunitedway.org.