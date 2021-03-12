Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the mild flu season in the Longview area. Health officials say COVID-19 mitigation efforts, such as wearing face masks and social distancing, also are keeping influenza levels low here. More residents receiving flu shots also is credited. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said this past week that flu cases were “probably 10 times higher, easily” in the previous flu season. “The precautions — the masks — obviously they work,” Browne said. And the COVID-19 pandemic also raised more interest in vaccines among the community earlier in the flu season, which typically is October through March. Hopefully, the precautions and preparation taken this flu season will be duplicated in the Longview going forward.
GUSHER: For the future return of Longview’s first family of restaurateurs to where they started more than 70 years ago. Chelsea Cace and her mother, Cathy Cace, have owned The Cace Kitchen on North High Street since 2016 after Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House closed. Johnny Cace’s originally opened in 1949 at the corner of Green in Tyler streets downtown before moving to East Marshall Avenue. Chelsea and Cathy Cace said this past week that they have outgrown their space ... forcing them to find larger accommodations for The Cace Kitchen, and they plan to move into the same building downtown where their family business began. We wish the Cace family well in their future move and hope they have many successful years at the new location.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the decisions by Gregg County school districts to keep face mask policies in place, but duster for Hallsville ISD removing its mandate. The Texas Education Agency announced recently that it would leave decisions on mask policies to school trustees. We support the announcement by Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs late this past week or this week that they won’t be changing their rules on face coverings. Why? Because the policies that have been in place since students returned to classrooms in 2020 have been effective at keeping COVID-19 cases low. And even though Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the state’s mask mandate, it just makes sense to retain mask policies in schools. That’s the right decision that puts the safety of students and their families first. Hallsville ISD’s board voted this past Friday to end requiring face coverings on district campuses. Superintendent Jeff Collum, in explaining the board’s vote, said the “majority of people we have heard from at the administration office level have asked us to fall in line with the governor’s orders and stop requiring masks at school.” Collum also said a spike in COVID-19 cases after spring break would force a reevaluation of the change in policy. We certainly hope that doesn’t happen, but we question ending this safety measure, especially with less than three months left in the school year.
GUSHER: For the selection of LaDarian Brown as the fifth member of the East Texas Advanced Academies board. Brown, A Longview police officer who also is senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church, was approved by other ETAA board members this week. Brown, a Longview native, is active in his community, and his selection also will help the board more accurately represent the demographics of the six Longview ISD campuses that ETAA operates. We wish Brown well in his appointment.