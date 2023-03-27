Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For a disturbance at the Longview Public Library’s popular Library After Dark teen event that forced a law enforcement response. The library holds the event, which is essentially a lock-in for teenagers, three or four times a year. The Library After Dark held over spring break ended early after officials say a group of about 30 to 40 teens became disruptive and began to fight before damaging the library and its property. And to top it off, library staff members noticed some of the teens smelled of alcohol and marijuana but did not see anyone partake of any substances on the premises. That all adds up to chaos. Eventually, the event was ended early and police were called to make sure everyone got out of the building safely. Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the library has never had issues with the event in the 10 years it’s hosted it. We certainly hope this was an anomaly and that the library can continue to offer this free service to Longview-area youth.
GUSHER: For the accomplishment of a Pine Tree High School senior. Carter Terry, 17, competed this past month at the National Speech and Debate Association’s national qualifying tournament for its Lincoln-Douglas Debate. At the qualifier, he competed against other speech/debate students in the region and secured a spot at the national tournament set in June in Phoenix, Arizona. This is the fourth time Pine Tree has qualified for the national speech/debate tournament in the history of the program. Good luck to Carter as he represents his school and city in the competition.
GUSHER: For expansion projects planned by two Longview companies. Texas Iron and Steel has acquired a more than 40,000-square-foot building on Fisher Road where it soon will relocate its metal building division. The company also plans to move its headquarters from downtown to Fisher Road. “This allows us to grow on the metal building side 100 percent or more in the future,” said CEO Matt Wright. In addition, Aaon Coil Products is planning to double a previous 220,000-square-foot expansion of its facility. The company is seeking a zoning change from the city for 8.678 acres of land it owns next door to its facility on Gum Springs Road from single-and two- family zoning to light industrial. Aaon completed an earlier expansion in 2021.
GUSHER: For a partnership involving the Greater Longview United Way that will help veterans more easily find resources. Combined Arms brings together veteran-focused nonprofits and agencies and communities across the nation committed to serving those who served. It’s teamed with the GLUW via the Texas Veterans Network to provide resources to veterans through the United Way’s INFOLine. The INFOLine of Gregg County is a free community Information and referral service that acts as a bridge between people who need help and assisting agencies. Some of the assistance offered includes rent, utilities, prescription medication and food as well as mental health counseling and more. Veterans can access the INFOLine by calling (903) 236-9211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.