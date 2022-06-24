Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the local events marking Juneteenth across Longview. The holiday marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves. In 2021, Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday. In Longview on Saturday, the city’s annual parade again made its way down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. All along the road, residents set up chairs, towels, umbrellas and lined the street to watch. One resident told us she and her family attend the parade annually to celebrate freedom. That sounds exactly like the spirit of the occasion to us. The parade was followed by the celebration continued at Stamper Park. And the festivities continue on Saturday with the 29th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo at the Longview Rodeo Arena. We are glad to see such an important milestone for freedom and toward equality continue to be celebrated with gusto in our community in a way that is only bolstered by its recent designation as a national, federal holiday.
GUSHER: For our local missions and shelters that do what they need to for people in the area without shelter or other resources during the extreme heat. A recent Associated Press story shows excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the country than hurricanes, flooding and tornadoes combined with about half of those deaths occurring in homeless people. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission told us this week that it is seeing more people at its Men’s Center and its Women and Family Shelter. The same is true at Newgate Mission. When it is this hot, Hiway 80 enacts a life-threatening policy to relax entrance requirements allowing more people to get in out of the dangerous heat. At Newgate, the mission is considering extending some services through the weekend to accommodate the growing number of people seeking solace from the heat. We’re never surprised to see facilities in Longview stepping up to help those who are less fortunate, but we’re glad when we do.
DUSTER: For the extreme heat. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories Wednesday and Thursday and is likely to again today. The service reported the high temperature Wednesday at East Texas Regional Airport was 100 degrees. It’s summer in East Texas; we know it’s going to be hot. A Shreveport forecaster told us this week that it’s “what you’d expect for this time of year.” Still, it’s been hotter earlier in the summer season this year with no signs of cooling down, and it’s important to take precautions if you need to be out in it. Those of you who are, please be sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous activities, wear loose-fitting clothing and schedule frequent breaks in the air-conditioning or shade. Also, never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Let’s all take care of ourselves and each other as we settle in for another hot summer.
GUSHER: For a 3,100-mile trek drawing attention to the importance of wellness for our veterans that made its way this week through Longview. Local runner Whitney Schubarth was one of two runners who began a leg from Longview to Bossier City. The pair began Tuesday morning as the sun crested the horizon carrying a good-sized flag beginning at the East Texas Veterans Resource Center on Pine Tree Road and down to Marshall Avenue as part of the Old Glory Relay organized by nonprofit Team Red, White and Blue. The flag flew over the U.S. Capitol, where its journey began. On Tuesday, it was set to spend the night in Bossier City, and it will end up in Birmingham, Alabama, for the World Games, which begin July 7. The “epic display of patriotism” is another way we can help support our veterans, and we are proud a Longview resident helped carry the flag.