Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the unfortunate position the Gladewater Fire Department has found itself in after the impending departure of two-thirds of its full-time force. Eight of the department’s 12 firefighters will leave by Nov. 1 after accepting higher-paying positions with Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2. As Fire Chief Cory Crowell bluntly put it, “They’re paying more money — that’s what it comes down to. (The firefighters) need to feed their families.” The problem of firefighter pay is a plague for smaller cities in the area. Not only is it difficult for cities such as Gladewater and Kilgore to attract quality firefighters, it might be harder to keep them. Gladewater Mayor John “J.D.” Shipp proposed creating an emergency services district with communities including Gladewater, White Oak, Clarksville City and Warren City to better compete with larger fire departments. But he says that idea hasn’t found agreement among leaders in all those towns. We suggest Shipp’s proposal is worth more discussion and that power in numbers could provide a solution to this problem. In the meantime, the losers in the scenario playing out in Gladewater are the city’s residents, who must rely on a reduced or mostly volunteer fire department for protection until those positions are filled.
GUSHER: For a clean energy project planned by Luminant south of Longview. The Dallas company said this week that it wants to build a solar farm on the site of the retired Oak Hill lignite mine on the west side of Martin Lake Power Plant. The new Oak Hill Solar Facility is expected to become operational in 2022. Although Luminant officials did not have details on the total cost of the project or the number of people the facility would employ when operational, we applaud the investment by the company to find new use for an abandoned coal operation.
DUSTER: For the decline in residents casting ballots during the second week of early voting in Gregg County. While turnout was consistently high every day this past week at the county’s 10 polling sites, it’s dropped off significantly enough that Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy is pleading with voters to take advantage of short lines. She also urges voters not to wait until next week’s final days of early voting and certainly not to delay casting a ballot until Election Day. “We’re worried that people, because they’re not coming in this week, they’re going to wait until the last week to vote,” Nealy said Wednesday. “That would be devastating. You should never wait until the last week to vote because if everyone else does, that line is going to be down the street.” Go to greggcountyvotes.com for early voting polling locations and times.