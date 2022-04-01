Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For funding gifted by Gregg County to reimburse Longview Regional Medical Center for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioners on Wednesday approved giving $700,000 of federal relief funding to the hospital to reimburse pay incentives for staff retention. That’s on the heels of $1 million that the court awarded in December to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Both of those moves were well warranted, as the pandemic has put our local hospitals in a staffing pinch.
GUSHER: For the return of Women in Longview Day, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. Janis Canion, a former Longview ISD teacher and administrator, told us she’s been participating in Women in Longview Day for 30 years. “When it started, it was just an event to celebrate women, just to dress up a little and have a good time and have a good meal and network and just be with friends,” she said. This past week’s event featured eight volunteers who portrayed significant women in Longview’s history. Canion added that the purpose of the event has evolved to encourage attendees to be active and get involved in the community. “But mostly it’s just, ‘Look at what women have done — look at what we can still do,” she said. “That’s really what it’s about.”
DUSTER: For impending natural gas rate increases facing Longview residents. Although the City Council voted this past week to suspend the effective dates of the requests by Atmos Energy and CenterPoint Energy, that likely only will delay the inevitable. Atmos and CenterPoint submitted requested rate increases Feb. 25 and March 3, respectively, to the Texas Railroad Commission. Atmos’ proposal would see monthly residential bills increase 16.6%, while commercial customers would see hikes of more than 20%. Meanwhile, CenterPoint is requesting a more modest rate increase of 7.8% for residential customers and a 6.4% hike for smaller commercial customers. The council this past week agreed to suspend Atmos’ proposed effective date from April 26 until June 10 and CenterPoint’s request from May 2 until June 16 so that the city can evaluate whether the data and calculations of both companies’ rate applications are correct. The city is right to make sure due diligence is done before residents are forced to pay more on their natural gas bills.
GUSHER: For the work being done in Upshur County by a state emergency response team to protect and rescue animals. Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit organization based in Fort Worth, has set up a shelter at the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Grounds in Gilmer to provide care and assistance to animals affected by this past week’s tornado. Pet owners who lost their homes during the storms can drop off their dogs or livestock at the shelter for care through April 15. Additionally, dogs or livestock that appear lost can be brought to the shelter and the nonprofit organization will attempt to reunite them with their owners. The service is provided at no charge to Upshur County residents impacted by the storm. Residents who are missing a pet after the tornado are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page to view an album called “Found Dogs from Upshur County Tornadoes.” Anyone who want to report a missing animal can also contact the agency at (817) 381-2174.
GUSHER: For the return of Downtown Live at Longview’s Heritage Plaza. Today’s event, set to begin at 5 p.m., is the first of nine through May 27. Downtown Live is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy live music, and we encourage community members to take advantage of the free concert.