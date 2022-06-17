Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For another state UIL academic championship for Sabine High School. Sabine won its first title in 2018, and students recently took home another after making the trip to Austin. Sabine ISD UIL Coordinator Keith Taylor said the school also has finished in the top three the past six years, coming in second in 2021. Taylor said 29 students and at least 12 teachers traveled to the state UIL contest. “When you take 29 people and a bunch of coaches and you see them all kind of pitch in and do their parts and the points pile up — it was close,” he said about the 3A state meet in Austin. “We had two schools that were really close to us.” Congratulations to Sabine students and teachers on their trophy.
GUSHER: For community service performed by area youth as part of the annual Mission Longview, which is a four-day event sponsored by Alpine Church of Christ. Melissa Kitchens, children’s minister at Alpine, said 185 students participated this year, representing about 30 churches with a total of about 200 volunteers, including adults. Mission Longview works with other churches and coordinates service projects with nonprofit organizations as well as individuals. Kitchens told us she hopes the students who participated left the projects they worked on with “open hearts, open eyes and open hands” about the needs in their city. We applaud this annual program and the good it does for our youth and community.
GUSHER: For a long, overdue honor that went to a World War II veteran from Longview. James Lindsey, 98, a Merchant Marine, recently traveled to Washington, D.C, to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Merchant Marines delivered cargo and maintained supply lines to U.S. troops in the Atlantic and Pacific during WWII. Lindsey previously told us that after the war ended, he and his fellow Merchant Marines were “left out of everything. We weren’t even allowed in the ‘welcome home’ parade.” It’s a certainty that the valor of these veterans who helped make sure troops had adequate supplies should have been recognized long ago. We applaud Lindsey and his fellow Merchant Marines for their vitally important service to help the U.S. and its Allies win WWII.
GUSHER: For the East Texas Food Bank’s Summer Food Program, which provides needed meals to area children. Food bank Communication Manager Michael Hetrick told us the program started in 2005 and is designed to help children who don’t have access to free and reduced-price meals during the summer. “So many kids depends on those school breakfasts and lunches, so when school is out a lot of those kids don’t have the option to find those meals,” he said. “So parents that are working might have to leave them (at home) with meals that aren’t as health or nutritious as the meals we provide.” Gregg County has two summer feeding sites: Woodland Hills at Mason Creek at 14206 FM 968 W in Longview and the Boys and Girls Club of Kilgore at 724 Harris St. in Kilgore. The Longview location is set to be open noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 12; it will only offer lunch. The Kilgore location is set to open for breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and for lunch noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 29. Registration and/or proof of age or income is not required to participate in the program. Depending on the site, activities/a play area may be available for children. For information, visit easttexasfoodbank.org/summerfood or call (903)-597-3663.