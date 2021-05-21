Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Rotary Club of Longview’s Citizen of the Year recipients, who were responsible for securing and now operating a COVID-19 vaccine hub in Gregg County. The club this week honored state Rep. Jay Dean, President and CEO of Christus Good Shepherd Health System Todd Hancock, Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. Almost 63,000 vaccines have been administered at the hub at the Longview Fairgrounds since it opened earlier this year. Christus oversees the hub and staffs it along with Longview Fire Department personnel. The importance of the vaccine hub is hard to overstate. The hub provides a central, easy-to-access spot for community members to get vaccinated. That was especially true earlier this year when shots were harder to find. As Dean said during this week’s ceremony, landing the hub was a team effort — something not done enough in Washington, D.C., or even in Austin. “It is very important that we come together as elected officials to make sure good things happen for our community,” he said. We couldn’t agree more and congratulate the award recipients for their work that has benefited the health and safety of their community.
GUSHER: For a new measure signed into law this past week by Gov. Greg Abbott that permanently lets Texas restaurants sell alcohol in take-out orders. House Bill 1024 allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food sales. The move makes permanent a waver signed by Abbott in March 2020 as the pandemic began to sweep across the state — forcing restaurants to look for new sources of revenue. The new law, which enjoyed not only bipartisan support in the Legislature but among business groups, is a win-win for restaurants and their customers. As the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a statement after Abbott signed the bill, “This new law will help businesses keep their doors open and ensure Texans keep their jobs.”
GUSHER: For the bevy of events and activities Monday that marked the 150th anniversary of Longview’s charter. While the city had planned many events in 2020 and earlier this year to celebrate the sesquicentennial of Longview’s founding, most were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the city invited the community to have individual celebrations across Longview on May 17 to commemorate the city charter. And our community didn’t disappoint. Pine Tree High School students, teachers and staff gathered to unveil a balloon sculpture in honor of the anniversary. Elsewhere, business owners and organizations also held events in honor of the birthday. Realtor Julie Woods teamed with Brian & Scott’s Snowball & Snacks to offer free snow cones to the community, while former Councilwoman Kasha Williams held a celebration at her business. Longview World of Wonders decorated the windows at the downtown children’s museum, Eastman Chemical Co. created a video and the Longview NAACP held a gathering Sunday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. “I am thrilled that, in spite of the weather, we have seen so many groups wanting to do something to help bring this celebration to a close,” said Director of Development Services Laura Hill. “It’s been three years in the making, and we were interrupted by a pandemic, but Longview rose above all of that and found different ways to celebrate and recognize our rich history.” We agree with Hill and wish a happy 150th to our great city.