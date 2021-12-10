Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the emerging crowded field of Republican contenders for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s congressional seat. This week, Kilgore businessman Joe McDaniel announced he had filed to run in the March GOP primary. He is the fourth Republican seeking to replace Gohmert, who is stepping down to face Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the primary. Along with McDaniel, other candidates are Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, former Gohmert staff member Aditya “A.D.” Atholi and John Porro of Dallas. More candidates mean more choices for voters, and that’s a good thing. We look forward to hearing more from the candidates in the coming months about how they would represent Longview and the rest of the 1st Congressional District.
GUSHER: For this past weekend’s ceremony recognizing an East Texas veteran who gave his life at Pearl Harbor. CampV and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in Tyler marked the 80th anniversary of the attack Saturday by honoring Carl E. Webb, a Marine Corps private who was reported as the first person from Tyler killed at Pearl Harbor. Webb was on board the USS Arizona, which sank during the Japanese strike at the Hawaiian naval base. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1799 in Tyler is named after Webb. It’s been said many times in the past, but we say it again: The sacrifice of Webb and his fellow service members during WWII can’t be overstated.
GUSHER: For the array of free holiday lights displays in the Longview area. Whether you stay in the comfort of your heated vehicle while sipping on coffee or hot chocolate or choose to park and go for a stroll, the festive glow will put you in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas in the Park light display at Liberty City’s Hugh Camp Memorial Park includes a visit by Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday leading up to Christmas. The park is at 5716 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land north of Longview, which is drive-thru only, has returned for the season with new features. The attraction at 6085 U.S. 259 north of the Judson Road intersection is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 5. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. And Wonderland of Lights in downtown Marshall features an outdoor ice skating rink, a carousel, a Christmas train and horse-drawn carriages. It’s open 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday through Dec. 23.
GUSHER: For an initiative by the Stephen F. Austin State University School of Social Work that aims to curb opioid abuse in Gregg and other area counties. The effort is in partnership with the Texas Health Institute in Austin. The PHG (Panola, Harrison and Gregg) Community Initiative is hoping to obtain grant funding and recently was approved to use office space at the Harrison County Annex building on the courthouse square in Marshall. Officials said Gregg and the other two counties were targeted because of the high number of opioid-related deaths. Opioid abuse is a scourge to Gregg County, and we hope this initiative succeeds in easing our epidemic.