Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office securing funding that will allow it to create cells that can safely hold COVID-positive inmates. Sheriff Larry Webb says he will use the $32,962 grant from the state’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program for three negative pressure cells in his jail. Each negative-pressure cell will be able to house up to eight infected inmates, meaning the county can hold up to 24 inmates in the cells. As Webb said this past week, his jail has no virus-positive inmates, but as the pandemic continues with no end in sight, the sheriff should be commended for taking steps to prepare.
GUSHER: For the under-appreciated gem that is the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore and its latest acquisition. The museum, which has been open for about four years, displays electronic artifacts — from televisions, TV cameras, radios and lots more. The latest piece is straight out of rock ‘n’ roll history: a Showco Superboard used in the live recording of albums from artists such as Paul McCartney, Jackson Browne and Willie Nelson. We urge East Texans to take a trip to Kilgore and explore the history of broadcasting and communications in their own backyard. The museum is at 416 E Main St. in Kilgore and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
GUSHER: For two new entryway signs set to greet motorists entering Longview. Keep Longview Beautiful is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to install the signs at the intersection of Estes Parkway and South U.S. 259 (Eastman Road) and at the intersection of Judson Road and Loop 281. Both projects have been under construction since summer and are near completion, Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said earlier this week. The new signs are funded by a Texas Department of Transportation grant and money raised by Keep Longview Beautiful. KLB has been the driving force behind numerous projects over the years aimed at improving the quality of our parks, streets and overall scenery in the city. We applaud the completion of the organization’s latest project.
GUSHER: For a new program in Panola County that aims to produce a pipeline of homegrown teachers. A new partnership between Panola College and the University of Texas at Tyler allows Panola students to earn a four-year teaching degree on the Carthage campus. As Beckville ISD Superintendent Devin Tate said, “There is a shortage of teachers in East Texas, and all indications are that that’s going to increase. The idea that they could earn a degree and basically never leave home — that’s important.” Any program that eliminates barriers to produce quality educators is welcome, and we hope aspiring teachers take advantage of this new partnership.