Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

DUSTER: For the increased demand for services among Longview-area nonprofit organizations. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak economic havoc, families are left scrambling to pay bills and put food on the table. In some situations, it’s left up to entities such as the Greater Longview United Way, Longview Community Ministries and Newgate Mission to stand in the gaps and provide assistance. The problem, according to these groups, is donations are down since the pandemic started in March. If you’ve come through the pandemic unscathed financially, we urge you to consider donating to these and other organizations to help your fellow community members in these difficult times.
DUSTER AND GUSHER: Duster, for the pandemic-forced cancellation of Kilgore College’s summer graduation next month, but a gusher for college officials making the hard — but correct — decision. We get it — people want normalcy and events that signal normalcy, such as commencements. But to get to the point where everyone can safely enjoy those events again requires us as a community to put aside our wants and desires and do what’s right.
GUSHER: For the positivity spread by the new group Together Hallsville, which is made up of community members looking to perform random acts of kindness. The group’s first mission was Monday, when members handed out gift cards and more around town. The group was created earlier this month with a similar mission to One Love Longview, another new organization that seeks to help Longview residents. On Aug. 9, Together Hallsville will give out free hamburger meals and school supplies at Hallsville City Park.
GUSHER: For the state’s decision to eliminate the standardized testing stakes for some students. Texas students will still be required to take the STAAR test this school year, but fifth- and eighth-grade students will be able to move on to the next grade even if they fail. The pandemic has thrown our educational system into disarray, requiring schools, teachers and parents to make huge adjustments in how students learn. It’s only common sense to do away with the normal requirements for grade advancement, and we urge the state also to suspend those testing requirements for high school students.
GUSHER: For a new partnership aimed at helping fund and speed up local infrastructure projects. The Keep Texas Moving coalition is made up of businesses, local chambers of commerce, local leaders and others. The key might be the involvement of the private sector, with Texas Association of Business Vice President Aaron Cox saying during a Zoom meeting Tuesday announcing the effort that state revenues aren’t keeping up with needs and growth. As Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said, “We have to start now speaking about how (infrastructure) is financed.” With the pandemic delivering body blows to budgets for cities, counties and the state, that’s sound advice.