Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the life of Van Craddock, who wrote about the history of Longview and East Texas for years through his columns in the News-Journal. Craddock died Dec. 31 after battling Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. His love for this part of the state was evident in each of his weekly columns, which illuminated a well-known or sometimes obscure piece of our history. Craddock, who was a Vietnam veteran, also worked in several positions at the News-Journal in his earlier years, including in the sports department, as a reporter, city editor and entertainment editor. What’s even more important is the kind of person he was. Craddock’s pastor at First United Methodist Church in Longview, the Rev. Jay Jackson, described him as “servant-hearted” and a “faithful Christian in the truest sense.” Others who knew him surely would agree. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Bettye, son Chris, daughter Cathy and two granddaughters.
GUSHER: For the exposure given to Longview through a local business’s appearance on an A&E network TV series. An upcoming episode of “Shipping Wars” will feature American RV Restoration, which Ethan Langley and his wife, Amanda, have owned for about 15 years. Langley, who says he turned the business into a full-time venture about three years ago, not only restores vintage RVs that he picks up across the country but “everything and anything” from vintage furniture to other vehicles. A crew from “Shipping Wars” was in Longview this week to film the episode, and Langley says he also is expecting a visit from the Discovery Channel and Travel Channel. “We are bringing a lot of publicity to Longview and showing people how great this town is,” he told us. “That’s what we need to do.”
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the measure of closure given to the family of Rosemary Rodriguez after the missing woman’s car was found this past week in the Kilgore area. But a duster for the questions that still remain involving her October 2019 disappearance. Rodriguez’s car was discovered in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road, which is near where she was last seen. Human remains were in the vehicle but haven’t officially been identified as Rodriguez. Her two adult daughters voiced relief after the discovery, saying the news was “bittersweet.” The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office marked the area where the car was found as a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing. We hope final closure arrives sooner rather than later for Rodriguez’s family members, who need questions answered about to how and why she disappeared. Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to contact investigators at (903) 236-8408 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.com.
GUSHER: For the allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds to upgrade water systems in western Gregg County. Commissioners approved more than a half-mission dollars in funding for three projects in the West Gregg Special Utility District, or West Gregg SUD. The utility district is in Kilgore and provides water services for parts of Gregg, Smith and Rusk counties. The three projects include drilling a new water supply well to address a deficiency in supply capacity; constructing an elevated storage tank to address a deficiency in capacity; and building a looped water supply main from Goforth Road to Texas 31 on the east end of the district’s system to address distribution system pressure issues. Keeping the area’s water infrastructure up-to-date is of vital importance, and we support the use of federal stimulus money for these projects.