Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the groundbreaking this past week for two Hallsville ISD facilities — the new West Elementary School inside the Longview city limits and Hallsville High School auditorium building. Both projects are part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2019. West Elementary, at Page Road and East Loop 281, will have a student capacity of about 900 and will alleviate overcrowding issues at Hallsville North and East Elementary schools, district officials said. Meanwhile, the 1,000-seat auditorium is “for all students and our community,” said Superintendent Jeff Collum. He also mentioned the facility will be for theater students, band, choir and Belles as well as UIL competitions and community events. The new school is expected to be completed sometime early in 2022, while the auditorium should be finished by the end of 2021. Both of these construction projects will be welcome additions to the Hallsville ISD community.
GUSHER: For the hiring of two veteran administrators by Longview ISD. Wayne Guidry, who recently left his post as Spring Hill ISD superintendent, was named assistant superintendent of business, transportation and technology, replacing Joey Jones, who resigned to take a job in DeSoto. The district also hired John Wink as the coordinator of policy and new schools. Wink, who left Carthage ISD in November, also has worked at Gilmer, Hallsville and Longview schools. Specifically, Guidry’s background in school finance should be a boon to Longview ISD, as noted at Monday night’s meeting by board President Shan Bauer. We congratulate Longview ISD on the hires and wish Guidry and Wink good luck serving our city’s largest school district.
GUSHER: For research being conducted by a LeTourneau University student that aims to help the foster care system. Matthew Strong, a sophomore physics engineering major, is one of three students nationwide chosen for the research project by the Center for Public Justice, a faith-based think tank in Washington, D.C., that aims to address how justice issues can be helped not just by the government, but the community. Strong’s research is on COVID-19’s impact on the foster care system and, specifically, on the recruitment and retention of foster care families. Strong also said part of his research will focus specifically on East Texas. We hope Strong’s project accomplishes its intended goal of strengthening our community’s foster care system.
GUSHER: For planned projects in Longview that would add needed affordable housing for senior residents. The City Council on Thursday was set to give its support for four applications for federal tax credits to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The tax credits would make it more affordable for companies to build apartment complexes that would be of similar quality to complexes not built under this program. (The historical Petroleum Building and Heritage Tower in downtown Longview were renovated into apartments through this program.) Three of the projects would be for new complexes, while the last would renovate the existing Longview Square Apartments on Pine Tree Road. Even with the council’s support, the projects aren’t guaranteed to move forward as they are competing against each other as well as projects across the state for the tax credits. We look forward to seeing progress on any that are selected.
GUSHER AND DUSTER: Gusher for the possible return of snow to the Longview area, but duster for the headaches that the winter weather could bring. Some East Texans consider the white stuff a rare treat, while others aren’t the least bit enchanted by it. If you have children, however, it’s hard not to root for a good snowfall. Whether it snows or not Monday, as forecasters predict, it will be bone-chillingly cold going into the weekend and especially late Sunday and Monday. That means take precautions: Bring your vulnerable pets inside as well as plants and wrap exposed pipes. And if you just can’t take this type of weather, don’t worry. Temperatures will be back into the 60s by the next week.