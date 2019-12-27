Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Carthage Bulldogs, who brought home their third state championship in four seasons. The Bulldogs, a perennial Class 4A Division I powerhouse, capped a perfect season with a convincing victory over defending champion Waco LaVega at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Congratulations to the ‘Dawgs, their coaches and trainers, parents, fans and everyone who supported this glorious effort. You make East Texas proud.
DUSTER: For the loss of a Longview family owned eatery to fire. A blaze that began above the kitchen at Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta rendered the business a total loss. Friends of the Salihu family, which owns the establishment, have established a GoFundMe account to help make ends meet until insurance payments are made. Find it online at bit.ly/2tTrobG
GUSHER: For movement toward improvements and additions at Longview parks, financed by a $24 million bond issue approved by voters a year ago. We appreciate the transparency in this effort from the parks department, which is making its design plans as public as it can. We hope residents’ concerns about the coming work, if any, can still be taken into account.
GUSHER: For the anonymous donor who made a cash gift to the Tyler Salvation Army to make up for the estimated amount lost in a theft earlier this season of one of its red kettles. Thanks, too, to all the shoppers across East Texas who responded to the story of the theft by dropping a bit more into red kettles in Longview and elsewhere. The generosity displayed in our region is second to none.
GUSHER: For the great example set by Foster Middle School Band Director Nathan Brazell, who was receiving his first cancer treatment a year ago this week. This Christmas, he’s cancer free and paying it forward. Brazell led nearly 20 of his band students in a performance for patients and staff inside Texas Oncology Center in Longview, the place where his recovery began.
DUSTER: For whatever caused the gas well blowout that led to two dozen people having their Christmas day spoiled by forced evacuations from their homes in Harrison County. The well, owned by Tanos Exploration Co., continues to spew gas as this is written, creating a hazard for the 10 families evacuated and others in the area.
GUSHER: For VeraBank making a lovely addition to our city’s downtown skyline. A new pair of 60-foot flagpoles bearing the U.S. and Texas flags atop the 10-story VeraBank Building add a patriotic cap to the city’s historical central business district, and somehow seem to make the entire area brighter — especially when the big flags are lit at night.