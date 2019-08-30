Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Kilgore College and East Texas Baptist University teaming up to expand educational opportunities aimed at easing a shortage of teachers in Northeast Texas. Under the arrangement, students can take ETBU university-level courses on the Kilgore campus in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in education. We agree with Kilgore College President Brenda Kays that the arrangement is a win-win for both institutions.
DUSTER: For law enforcement officials withholding public information in connection with a fatal officer-involved shooting in Longview. Police and Texas Rangers are refusing to release body cam and dashboard videos from the incident despite them clearly being public records. Their release would help the public understand how and why the shooting occurred.
GUSHER: For Gary Boyd, whose record of service has been a positive example for so many years. That example continued in the care he showed for Gregg County and Precinct 3 with his open, thoughtful approach to stepping down from the seat he’ll have held for nine years. He made public his decision with 17 months left on his term to allow successors and colleagues plenty of time to plan for the future. Well done.
DUSTER: For the federal Environmental Protection Agency failing to enforce a three-year-old finding that the Martin Lake Power Plant threatens local health with excess sulfur dioxide emissions that should be reduced. If the situation has changed since 2016, as the EPA seems to suggest, proof of that should be offered. Instead, the agency seems simply to be ignoring the dangers.
GUSHER: For the American Legion, the veterans organization that is celebrating 100 years of providing service to youth, service members and their families and more. For wounded warriors and others who struggle to return to civilian life, the Legion provides a lifeline. We’re proud of all our area posts, and wish each a happy birthday — and many more.
DUSTER: For the closure of Hick & Frog Bistro, which at best can be seen as a step back for downtown after several recent steps forward. The unique and tasty restaurant opened in 2017 and will close in mid-September as Chef Anne Kelt moves to Longview High School to teach culinary arts. She and husband James will be missed on Tyler Street.
GUSHER: For the return of Downtown Live, which returns to downtown Longview’s Heritage Plaza this evening to start a 10-week fall season — its longest ever. The wonderful free music and community event kicks off at 5 p.m. and continues each Friday through Nov. 1. Downtown Live is a great opportunity to get out with friends an neighbors, hear great live music and unwind at the end of the week. We’ll see you there.