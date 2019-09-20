Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the four area churches that teamed up to the tune of $1.2 million to settle medical debt for families in Gregg, Harrison, Marion and Upshur counties. News of the gifts came at the Unite Leadership Conference that gathered faith, government and business leaders to work on solutions to problems facing our area. They solved a big one for many East Texans families facing debt, and we’re excited to learn what comes next.
GUSHER: For progress toward a solution that will allow redevelopment at a blighted corner of a busy Longview intersection. Though we’re pleased that it now appears the situation is being handled, we’re disappointed it took so long for the mayor to get involved and move the process forward. The situation offers proof of a couple of facts: One is that public pressure and interest can have a major impact on outcomes, and another is that city staff often needs guidance to get to the right decision.
GUSHER: For the Greater Longview United Way continuing to push for growth in its annual campaign. After topping last year’s goal, the organization that supports 22 local agencies is increasing this year’s goal even more. This year, the campaign is setting its sights on raising $1.24 million, up from $1.18 million it raised a year ago. We appreciate the stretch goal, and know it can be accomplished. Go get ‘em.
GUSHER: For continuing increases in Longview-area home sales and what they suggest about our region’s economy. The latest data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors shows sales were up nearly 17 percent for the year through August from the same period a year ago. Home sales are an indicator of consumer confidence and future economic activity, and homes sales in our area are giving us optimism for the future.
GUSHER: For moves toward restoration of the Scout Troop 201 cabin at Teague Park in Longview. The cabin is deserving of restoration and preservation as it carries a big chunk of our area’s scouting history within its walls and grounds. The cabin is the 78-year-old home of one of the state’s oldest and most storied troops.
GUSHER: For City Councilman Steve Pirtle raising extremely valid questions about city staff spending yet more taxpayer funds to contract another in a string of consulting services. We agree with the councilman that a rarely used tool that once seemed a hallmark of special projects has become almost routine, at increasing cost to taxpayers. We thank the councilman for pushing back on the spending.
GUSHER: For Longview getting some more time in the national spotlight thanks to the Lobos football program. The Lobos made us proud with a 42-0 victory over John Tyler in the GEICO ESPN High School Football Showcase last week in Tyler. It was great to see our city and area highlighted for a national audience.