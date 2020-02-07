Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Dr. Chris Ihionkhan working to respect the long legacy of Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House as plans are made for redevelopment of the property it last occupied. The doctor, along with Mayor Andy Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, are asking the public for suggestions for ideas for the East Marshall Avenue property, with a $250 prize for the winner.
DUSTER: For a trio of shootings in Longview in just more than a week, two of which were fatal. The latest took the life of a 24-year-old woman by a man now being held under $1 million bond on a charge of capital murder. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court the day after the shooting in connection with another incident involving a gun at the same apartment complex.
GUSHER: For the possibility of a new, expanded training academy for police, firefighters and paramedics that would be operated by Kilgore College. Though plans are still being formulated and financing sought by the East Texas Council of Governments, the idea for the academy, which would serve 26 area counties, is sound. It also could be a boon for employers with a need for trained responders. And it would free up existing academy space at Kilgore College for other purposes.
DUSTER: For yet another instance of a young person making ill-considered threats against a school. A 17-year-old was indicted for making threatening phone calls to Marshall ISD. The indictment suggests the threat was baseless, but that will not change the fact another young person has greatly harmed his future with a senseless act.
GUSHER: For the city of Carthage taking steps to rename a softball field at its sports complex in honor of slain Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson. The field is one where the deputy, who was shot during a Dec. 31 traffic stop, coached his daughter. Such a lasting tribute would be appropriate.
GUSHER: For the organizations and employers that presented a two-day Career Expo that drew more than 1,800 area high school and home school students to learn about possible career paths. Thanks to the Greater Longview Organization for Business and Education and Longview Economic Development Corp. and the 53 presenters who gave their time. By all accounts, it was time well spent.
DUSTER: For Frontier Airlines ending its Tyler-to-Denver service just seven months after it began. The reason, Frontier said, is a lack of demand for the thrice-a-week flights. Perhaps the airline should consider moving its gates to Longview. Gregg County’s well-run airport and a few schedule tweaks could make all the difference. How about it, Frontier?