Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the latest collaborations between the University of Texas at Tyler and area junior colleges. In one, Kilgore College students will be able to study concurrently at UT Tyler, allowing them to achieve both an associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing in four years on the same educational track. A new partnership with Jacksonville College will allow for easier transfer of credits for students with associate degrees and emphasize degree plans in the fields of nursing and business technology. And a new agreement between Panola College and Lamar University in Beaumont will give students of the community college an easy path to a four-year degree, as well.
DUSTER: For an unusually severe shortage of blood that is threatening some surgeries, and, if it persists, could cause more problems for patients in need of transfusions. Though shortages are common during summer months because the number of donors declines as other activities take precedence, this year’s is becoming problematic. If you are able, please consider donating. For information on eligibility and to make an appointment, call (903) 663-2650 in Longview or toll free (800) 366-2834.
GUSHER: For the Historic Longview Farmers Market breaking its all-time attendance record Saturday, when it drew 1,001 customers. The weekly market also had about 27 tents, with more vendors from all over East Texas. A project of Preservation Longview and volunteers who produce the event from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday through November, as long as local produce is available. Submitted by Ellen Gordon of Longview.
GUSHER: For the Longview Parks and Recreation Department listening to residents and using their opinions in making plans for improvements at neighborhood parks. Taking the time to convene meetings to receive feedback, then using it in formulating plans for spending taxpayer money, is the right way to go about the public’s business. We remain hopeful other taxing entities in our city will learn to be as welcoming of patrons’ voices.
GUSHER: For Joe Bounds going above and beyond the call of duty to help a boy who wrecked his bicycle and the Xbox gaming system he was carrying. Bounds, an investigator with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, spotted the boy in distress along the side of a road and stopped to help. After determining the Xbox also was broken, Bounds got permission from the boy’s mother to carry him to Walmart to buy a new system. They also left with a new bike for the lad. Bounds said it was the best $450 he’d spent in a long time. And hats off to Walmart for offering a 10 percent discount for the purchases. Submitted by John D. Foster of Carthage.