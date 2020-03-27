Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the businesses and individuals taking seriously the orders and instructions from state and local officials to slow the spread of coronavirus. It’s not easy for any of us, but it is crucial we limit social interactions and take other recommended steps. As this continues, we’re especially concerned about restaurants that have had to curtail dine-in service, bars that have had to close, and the many other businesses that are facing major slowdowns. Please, if you can, support local businesses to help them stay afloat in this difficult time. You might also be saving a neighbor’s job.
DUSTER: For Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who suggested grandparents would be willing to succumb to coronavirus if it means preserving the economy for their grandchildren. His idiotic conclusion is that our elders are expendable in that equation. Such a path, which draws a comparison between the importance of one type of human life over another in their value to the economy, is dangerous. Patrick should be ashamed for putting this idea in the minds of those who might look up to him and take it as a reason to accept greater risk from coronavirus as their appropriate role. Unfortunately, shame for his often-misguided statements and actions is not in Patrick’s repertoire.
GUSHER: For Eastman Chemical Co.’s strong statement about the seriousness of coronavirus and the company’s efforts to keep it from spreading. When Longview’s largest industrial employer tells its employees to curtail travel, it sends a message to thousands of families that the virus is a real threat that must be taken seriously. It’s a message that then spreads throughout the community. We agree with Senior Vice President Mark Cox that with its relatively low infection rate, our area has a “golden opportunity” to keep it that way, and keep our neighbors safe by following best practices. Thank you for your leadership.
DUSTER: For the continuing lack of medical equipment necessary to increase the rate of testing for COVID-19 here, statewide and across the nation. The shortage means officials are practically flying blind as they formulate official responses to the spreading disease. But GUSHER for the serious approach being taken in Gregg County and some other area cities and counties to put in place policies that do their best to straddle the line between concern for keeping business afloat and the serious need to protect residents. Without the right tools, though, it’s next to impossible. When this is over, a tough assessment of how the U.S. could be caught so unprepared is required.
GUSHER: For the Longview-area school districts that have made official their plans to keep paying teachers while classrooms are closed because of the pandemic. This should be a standard among government entities where there are disruptions at no fault to the employee. Not many private businesses would be able to follow suit, but to the extent it’s possible, continuing to pay employees would be a benefit to the community in these difficult times.