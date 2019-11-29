Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Longview Lobos, who had a great football season. Like all fans, we were disappointed with the way it ended and agree with Coach John King that the team was out-coached and out-played in the loss. But we also agree with what he told the student athletes after the loss about keeping it in perspective: “Don’t let this moment define you. There are going to be other things in life that you’re going to have to fight through and don’t let this be one that lingers with you.”
GUSHER: For the dozens of students who spent part of their Thanksgiving breaks helping others by volunteering at the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Thanks, too, to the organizers of the drive for giving young people an opportunity to get involved, and for doing such a great job feeding so many area families.
GUSHER: For the Longview Clergy Coalition, which for about a decade has organized and conducted an annual Thanksgiving Prayer Rally in Longview. GUSHERS as well for those who shared praise and testimony at the rally, which coalition members said aims to bring the community together and “thank God, who blesses the city of Longview.”
GUSHER: For demolition of the Globe Inn in Longview. It’s another step toward cleaning up and remaking the East Marshall Avenue area. Along with other property sales and demolitions of motels that had become magnets for crime, demolition of the Globe will have reverberating impact in the neighborhood. The public-private effort will be good for our city.
GUSHER: For private groups stepping up to work to ensure a complete count of Texas in the coming federal census. We are disappointed that our state is dragging its feet on setting up a complete count committee to help educate and train on the importance of an accurate census. As is often the case, it boils down to politics and politicians who fear change.
GUSHER: For all who turned out to support Newgate Mission through participation in the annual Gobble Wobble. Not only is the event crucial to the important work the mission does in Longview, it’s fun and provides a good reason for family and friends to get out and walk or run together.
GUSHER: For Longview Main Street, which is successfully building a new Christmas tradition with its annual Community Christmas Tree lighting at Heritage Plaza. This year’s second annul event drew hundreds to see the lights go on and enjoy other Christmas-related activities in our city’s front yard.
GUSHER: For Maci Williams and Kylie Benavidez, who represented Spring Hill and Tatum high schools, respectively, in one of our nation’s largest Thanksgiving celebrations: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The two dancers earned spots with Spirit of America dancers for what will be a memory of a lifetime for both, and a point of pride for East Texans.