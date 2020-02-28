Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Mike Clements, the Kilgore College alum who keeps digging deep to support the college that has been so important to his success and that of so many other East Texans. The owner of Energy Weldfab in White Oak, Clements gave $630,000 to the Kilgore College Foundation for 40 scholarships. A few years back, he donated $45,000 to endow culinary arts student scholarships in memory of his wife. He sets a great example for all of us in the importance of giving back to our area and the institutions that make East Texas go.
DUSTER: For the Longview ISD trustees who cannot muster the gumption to answer a simple question being asked by anyone who cares about the district. It is this: Did Superintendent James Wilcox tell you before you voted for him to negotiate with organizations seeking to run campuses being converted to charter schools that he had created one of the groups himself? But GUSHER for Trustee Ava Welge, who at least confirmed she was not aware of the blatant conflict until the News-Journal reported it. Our next question for trustees: What are you going to do about it?
GUSHER: For Longview’s and Gregg County’s place on the Purple Heart Trail, a route that stretches from Virginia to California. It commemorates and honors men and women who have been wounded or killed in combat, and is a fine addition to the many ways our area salutes those who put their lives on the line for our nation.
GUSHER: For South Ward Elementary School’s two-way bilingual program, in which all first and second grade students learn both Spanish and English, with more grade levels to be added annually. Principal Joaquin Guerrero’s effort to build a totally bilingual school is admirable — and necessary in a state on pace to be majority Hispanic within two years.
DUSTER: For Auston Kile Reed and Bubacarr Casey, the two “caregivers” arrested after videos showed them beating an autistic teen. The cowardly pair first denied the abuse, but had to admit it after police showed them the video evidence. They both rightly face charges of injury to a disabled person. We cannot fathom the meanness required to perpetrate such acts.
GUSHER: For the East Texas institutions of higher education that have been bucking a national trend toward declining enrollment. We were gratified to see enrollment increasing this spring semester from a year ago at East Texas Baptist University, Kilgore College and Tyler Junior College. Other area universities saw gains last fall, and in most cases declines were relatively small.
GUSHER: For Brian Gray, the new superintendent at White Oak ISD, and the board that moved expeditiously to replace Mike Gilbert, who retired after 13 years leading the district. Gray knows the area, having a strong background in education in East Texas and elsewhere in the state. Welcome, Mr. Gray, and we wish you the very best in your new post.
GUSHER: For the historical downtown churches that have formed the bedrock of faith in Longview and supported good works in our city literally since its founding. First Baptist Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church all got started on property donated by the Texas and Pacific Railway. They have been joined by Trinity Episcopal Church and St. Anthony Catholic Church. A quick look at all they have accomplished makes clear that without them, our city would be a lesser place.