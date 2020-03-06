Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Troop 201 Foundation’s progress toward updating, securing and getting its Scout hut log cabin at Teague Park onto historic registers. As one of the two oldest Boy Scout troops in the state — and that has trained many boys who went on to positions of leadership and influence in our city and far beyond — such recognition is certainly appropriate.
DUSTER: For Service Corporation International, whose communication with families with loved ones in two Longview cemeteries leaves a lot to be desired. Of course the cemeteries and their owners do their duty when they clean up the grounds. But when they do it after ignoring that duty for so long, and fail to notify families, it creates an uproar. We hope communication will be better and more timely in the future.
GUSHER: For reported progress by the Longview Economic Development Corp. toward landing a private firm to redevelop the old Holiday Inn property on Estes Parkway. The effort, along with city of Longview plans to reconstruct Estes Parkway and otherwise enhance the city’s southern entryway, already is boosting efforts by other property owners to clean up and give facelifts to other areas, too. It’s been a long time coming.
GUSHER: For Kari’s Law becoming the law nationwide. The law, which requires businesses to enable direct-dial access to 911, sprang from the brutal stabbing death of Kari Hunt Dunn at the hands of her estranged husband in a Marshall hotel room. The couple’s oldest daughter witnessed the violence and tried to dial 911 as she had been taught, but didn’t know she first had to dial a 9 for an outside line. The law named for her will save lives, and we’re grateful to all who have worked for so many years to see it enacted.
DUSTER: For Longview matching its homicide total for all of 2019 in just the first three months of 2020. A shooting on South Mobberly Avenue led to the fourth homicide of the new year. The latest victim was Joseph Pierre Brice, 44, who was found dead outside a clothing store. He had a Holy Bible in his pocket when he was killed, his sister told us. Earlier victims were Bryan Rivera, 17; Valerie Hackett, 24; and Damian Devon Daniels, 20.
GUSHER: For Gov. Greg Abbott returning to East Texas just a week after being here to help Longview celebrate its sesquicentennial. This time he came to Gilmer, mainly to talk business. At an event for the Upshur County Republican Party, he touted job growth and economic development in our region, and called its job growth “phenomenal.” He also discussed efforts to head off cuts to federal funding for rural hospitals. Hope to see you back soon, governor!