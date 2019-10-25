Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Brookshire Grocery Co. for continuing to provide Heroes Flights for military veterans from the region to visit Washington D.C. The Tyler-based grocer began the program in 2010, and is to be commended for providing what many veterans have told us is an affirming experience visiting monuments and memorials in D.C., touring the Capitol building and, mostly, being reminded how important each one of our veterans is to all of us. We are grateful for our veterans, and to Brookshire for this program.
DUSTER: For the continuing challenge of illegal gambling in Gregg County and our area. We were pleased by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office recent arrests of several people involved in what prosecutors call organized criminal activity tied to gambling, and hope to see more such arrests here and in surrounding counties. Illegal gambling attracts other crime and violence, and agencies knocking it down is a welcome effort.
GUSHER: For another decline in the Longview-area unemployment rate. The Texas Workforce Commission said the rate dropped again during August in the three-county metro area, while the state rate held steady. At 3.7 percent in Longview and 3.4 percent statewide, the only problem is that employers are struggling to find workers to fill jobs. That can hamper growth. Most important, though: Fewer Longview-area families are struggling.
DUSTER: For the disrespect for the rule of law shown by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republican members of the House of Representatives in their illegal invasion of a room where depositions are being taken in a presidential impeachment investigation. As Gohmert, a former judge, well knows, depositions are taken in private. He also knows there are Republicans on the House committee taking them. The Tyler Republican should set a better example.
GUSHER: For the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, whose opening Nov. 2 will be monumental for Longview and the region. The idea for an arboretum at the site now receiving finishing touches was hatched decades ago, but only now has the time been right for it to become reality. A major key has been the board and others who have worked so hard in recent years to give us this jewel.
GUSHER: For the anonymous Kilgore College Rangerette who is leaving $3.5 million from her estate to endow scholarships for the Rangerette organization. It’s a gift college President Brenda Kays called “transformational,” and is one of the largest such gifts in college history. Such news is a reminder of the strong legacy the Kilgore-based college builds on every day, certainly with the world-famous Rangerettes, but with all those East Texans who have received educations there.
GUSHER: For the beautiful balloons being installed around Longview as part of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration. The metal balloon sculptures are being sold by the Gregg County Historical Foundation, decorated by businesses, organizations and individuals, and installed as part of the Liftoff 2020 project. We can’t wait to see them all, and appreciate the idea by the foundation and investments being made to celebrate our city’s history and its important place in the world of hot air ballooning. Liftoff!