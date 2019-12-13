Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 in Longview, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its founding, back in 1944. Over the decades, the post and its members have provided support of all types to veterans and others in Longview, a legacy that’s been significant for our community, and one we wish to see continue.
GUSHER: For a Pine Tree ISD program that rewards students for good behavior on school buses. Making daily journeys a game that ends with chances for prizes is a smart way to impart the importance of following rules, good manners and safety. The fact prizes — bicycles for the winners — were purchased with donations from district transportation employees means they’re all in for the effort, too. It’s a great example all around.
DUSTER: For U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for cynically spreading a debunked conspiracy theory. It’s a reminder how far our senator, and the U.S. Senate, have fallen that Cruz would peddle such poppycock. It’s a lie made up simply to divert attention from the fact President Trump traded foreign aid for political favors from Ukraine, for which he is facing impeachment in the U.S. House.
GUSHER: For the thousands who came downtown to celebrate Christmas at the annual Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade and, a couple of days later, Christmas at the Courthouse, breakfasts with Santa and other events. Near-perfect weather combined with a great selection of parade entries and fun events at the courthouse help keep downtown the center of the city’s celebration of the season. Thanks to all who have worked to make the events brighter each year.
DUSTER: For the increase in homelessness across Texas. An analysis by The Texas Tribune of annual data by agencies across the state found nearly 26,000 Texans experiencing homelessness early this year, with counts doubling in some major metro areas. More than 40 percent of homeless statewide were living on the street. Whether large city or small, it’s a problem that requires thoughtful solutions, both from the state and city level. Ignoring it or demonizing those facing homelessness are not appropriate responses.
GUSHER: For Carthage Fire Chief Brodie Akins for completing 60 years of service to the department, including as fire chief for the past 50 years. Akins was honored at the annual fire department banquet last week when he received a key to the city and was named fireman of the year. (Submitted by John Foster, Carthage)