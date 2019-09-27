Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For voter advocates who took time this week to observe National Voter Registration Day by getting out and helping would-be voters get on the rolls for coming elections. We hope such efforts boost our area’s usually low turnout. If you’re not registered, please check with your county’s election office today about remedying that ill. Oct. 7 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 5 general election.
GUSHER: For the near-completion of renovation of the Memorial City Hall Performance Center in Marshall. The makeover of the historical building is a big step for our neighbor to the east, and its first-ever performing arts series seems a great fit for the space. We can’t wait to see the finished project — and enjoy a show and the center’s museum.
DUSTER: For another on the never-ending list of folks whose actions show us they should not be allowed to possess firearms. In this case, it’s a Longview man who fired a shotgun at his neighbor’s house in a feud over a barking dog. While we understand frustration with neighbors, such foolhardy behavior is another testament to the fact too many firearms are in the hands of those who cannot be trusted — or who lack the mental facilities — to use them appropriately.
GUSHER: For the latest drop in the Longview-area unemployment rate. The latest state data showed the rate in the three-county metro area fell to 3.9% in August. That meant 100 fewer people were between jobs than had been in July — and 300 fewer than a year ago. The only downside is that employers are having a tougher time finding workers, but that could have a silver lining for workers: Some companies are raising wages and offering other perks to attract needed help.
DUSTER: For the growing wave of East Texas cities wasting time passing do-nothing anti-abortion ordinances. Gilmer City Council was the latest to jump on the showboat being piloted by a White Oak resident who’s pastor of a Longview church. We agree with Gilmer resident Dave Griffith, who told the council it had no valid reason to entertain the idea, which he rightly called a publicity stunt.
GUSHER: For the Gregg County Appraisal District getting a one-year jump on a website that should make more transparent residents’ property tax picture, help them be more engaged in the budget process and more. The site that’s set to roll out next year will be required by state law a year later, but Chief Appraiser Libby Neely said her district is being proactive to help taxpayers sooner. We appreciate it.
GUSHER: For longtime Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Terence Helton, who recently retired after a 33-year career. A crowd of about 200 law enforcement officers, judicial officials and community members feted Helton at a ceremony. His last duty station was supervisor of offices in Panola and Harrison counties. (submitted by John D. Foster of Carthage)