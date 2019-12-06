Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the Kilgore College Rangerettes, who represented East Texas on an international stage at an event in London. The Rangerettes were featured performers at the event, and by all accounts wowed the crowd. Congratulations to the students who were able to take part, and thank you for your hard work.
GUSHER: For Longview City Counicilman Wray Wade, for organizing and being host to a community Thanksgiving meal at Broughton Recreation Center. Wade told us he simply wanted to provide an opportunity for District 3 neighbors to get together and celebrate — and the event was catered by Bel’s Diner, a restaurant in the district. We’re betting the event becomes a tradition.
DUSTER: For the loss of Texas clout in D.C. as longtime Republican representatives with seniority bail out and Democrats strengthen control. Before Republicans lost control of the House, Texas had six committee chairmanships. It now has one. More Republicans are heading for the exits in 2020, too.
GUSHER: For news that Gregg County’s elections systems are getting a security check before the 2020 elections. Using a federal grant, the state is sending a team to examine the county’s system by July. The assessment is required under state legislation that requires elections officers to request such assessments.
DUSTER: While we understand its desire to do so, for Union Pacific for seeking to renege on a longstanding employment with the city of Palestine. If the Nebraska-based railroad prevails in its lawsuit, we hope any reduction in employment is done over a period of time to reduce the impact on the East Texas city.
GUSHER: For the return of the Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, which is one of our favorite East Texas Christmas traditions, and the start of a new tradition in Longview. In Marshall, millions of lights have transformed downtown into a twinkly wonderland for the 33rd year. In Longview, the Arboretum and Nature Center launched a new event: Holly Days in the Gardens, which opened the arboretum for after-hours tours.
GUSHER: For the East Texas Speakers Forum, which kicked off its new regional speaker series with “An Evening with President George W. Bush” at the Belcher Center in Longview. A near-sellout crowd of about 2,000 people was on hand, and we look forward to learning more about the Forum’s next events. They are coming next year in Marshall and Mount Pleasant.
DUSTER: For the challenges administrators at Stephen F. Austin State University are facing as they try to distribute donated funds to the family of a student athlete. The situation came up after the player’s tough family situation was publicized in the wake of SFA’s defeat of Duke. It’s another reminder of the mess NCAA rules have created when an outpouring of humanitarian support can create such problems.
GUSHER: For the Jefferson Economic Development Corp. for embarking on a path toward building on its economic base of tourism and timber. The corporation is seeking help from Texas A&M to learn how to develop its industries, and push into the future.
GUSHER: For progress on redevelopment of a busy intersection in Longview. The project is removing a deteriorating structure that had become an eyesore, bringing a successful business to the city, and promises to spur additional redevelopment in the area. We look forward to seeing Starbucks at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63, and all that is sure to follow.