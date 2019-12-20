Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the cooperation between officials in Longview and Marshall that established a Wonderland Train between the two cities. The train takes passengers from Longview via Amtrak to visit Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights. Its inaugural run was sold out, a feat that illustrates how the region benefits when East Texans work together for positive outcomes. Our thanks go to all who made it happen.
DUSTER: For whomever complained about chalk artist Joshua “Lakey” Hinson, which led Longview police to charge and jail him. What a ridiculous waste of time, energy and law enforcement resources to harass an artist who was harming no one while making our streets temporarily more interesting. We hope for a big crowd at 2 p.m. Saturday for a Chalk the Block event on Tyler Street.
GUSHER: For the outpouring of support for area toy drives that will make Christmas bright for well more than 1,000 children and seniors. We’re always pleased but never surprised by the generosity of our Longview neighbors. Thanks to the organizations who give so many of us an outlet for Christmas spirit.
DUSTER: For the likelihood that Longview recycling will slow down as city fees for the service go up. The culprit is a shift in the global market for recyclables, which has crimped the profitability of such projects. We hope residents continue to recycle as costs rise, and call on the city to keep fees at a level to cover costs, not produce revenue.
GUSHER: For Gregg County’s elections information website, which received honors from the League of Women Voters of Texas for being among the best in the state. By the league’s scorecard, it tops sites run by Smith and other area counties. Voting is crucial to the proper function of our governments at all levels, and helping voters find information on elections and about how to vote is always welcome.
GUSHER: For the Tree of Angels, which provides a way for family and friends to remember loved ones lost to violence. Organized by the staff of Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson, this year’s first-ever tree ceremony drew dozens to hang ornaments in memory of loved ones. We’re sure this new tradition will grow and reach many more in coming years.
DUSTER: For skyrocketing insurance costs, which will take a nearly $67,000 bite out of next year’s Gregg County budget to buy liability insurance for jail nurses. It’s not the biggest single-year increase in the expense, but the 49% hike is huge. It may be time for the state to look at ways to reduce the costs for jails here and across the state.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview taking steps to ensure a complete census count. A grant being sought will help promote participation in the count, and provide other benefits for the city. It’s unfortunate state officials have declined to act responsibly in this regard, making it doubly important cities and counties do such work.
GUSHER: For Drew Miller, a young person setting a great example for all of us in this time of increasing divisiveness. The 12 year old learned after he was bullied that his tormentors usually are struggling themselves, and he set to helping them. That grew into an anti-bullying initiative called Come Together with Kindness, which is helping spread his lesson that we should love and listen to each other to a broad audience.