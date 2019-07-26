Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Dollar General Corp. allowing the community a glimpse inside its massive new Longview distribution center through a media and family tour. It was appropriate, of course, given that area taxing entities — except for Longview ISD — have abated taxes to help make the center a reality. We appreciated the opportunity to give taxpayers a look under the hood at the impressive facility.
DUSTER: For the state elected officials who continue to pretend their legislative foul-up on pot law should only have consequences for local governments and none for them. A letter to prosecutors last week made clear the governor, lieutenant governor, House speaker and attorney general have no concern for the increased costs they are causing with their mess.
GUSHER: For the positive message about the area economy found in the latest data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors. It showed area home sales were close to last year’s record pace through the first half of this year. That means builders are busy, consumers are confident and our area is growing.
DUSTER: For the continuing lack of affordable housing in our city, a reality that impacts its ability to grow. The latest evidence of the issue is Edgewood Place, a new affordable housing complex that is fully leased and building a waiting list even before it opens. It’s disappointing some in our city remain reluctant to use whatever means are available to address this need.
GUSHER: For agreements between the University of Texas at Tyler and both Kilgore College and Jacksonville College aimed at alleviating a shortage of nurses in Northeast Texas. The programs allow students to begin their educations in nursing and other areas at the junior colleges, then seamlessly continue at UT Tyler. We appreciate educational institutions working together to address needs in our region.
GUSHER: For Longview ISD head coach John King being named president-elect of the Texas High School Coaches Association. The statewide organization is fortunate to have such a fine leader on his way up the leadership ladder, and we congratulate the association’s 23,000 members on their wise choice. Congratulations, coach.
DUSTER: For improper and inhumane treatment of a U.S.-born 18-year-old man by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Texas. The citizen was wrongfully detained for more than three weeks, during which time he was denied basic hygiene and nutrition. All Americans should demand that our Border Patrol and ICE agents represent us as better and more humane than this.
GUSHER: For the fairest weather we’ve seen in years for a balloon race weekend in Longview. Highs in the lower 90s are called for through the weekend, and that’s a rarity. As our friend and columnist Van Craddock observed Thursday morning while reflecting on the cool spell: “Normally it’s 108 in the shade during balloon week.” Get out there and enjoy it, East Texas!