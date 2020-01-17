Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Longview and area schools that are meeting and, in many cases, exceeding state rates for graduation, attendance and dropouts. We are especially pleased that seven of eight Longview-area schools whose results we surveyed exceeded both state and Region VII averages for graduation. That’s a sign they’re doing well keeping students engaged and in class.
DUSTER: For those who saw fit to criticize a Longview mother who expressed concerns in a news story about her sailor son’s deployment toward Iraq on an aircraft carrier. We expect better of our neighbors than to parrot misinformation from self-appointed military security experts, and use that misinformation to attack a military family. Our thanks go to every family that has members in harm’s way.
GUSHER: For Halyn McKenzie, the first-ever student from Sabine High School to be accepted by an Ivy League college. And doing it in a big way. Not only will McKenzie be attending Yale University in the fall, she’ll be doing so with a full-ride scholarship valued at more than $77,000 per academic year. That’s a great accomplishment, and a great example for other students to aspire to.
DUSTER: For the fact the suspect in the arson fire that consumed Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ was on the street doing damage despite a string of recent charges in connection with mayhem across the region. We’re pleased he’s behind bars now, and hope he stays there. Our thoughts and prayers are with the church, which is working to rebuild.
GUSHER: For Community Healthcore, the Longview-based regional health care organization that’s celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since beginning as Gregg/Harrison Mental Health/Mental Retardation Center, the organization has expanded to serve tens of thousands of East Texans each year.
GUSHER: For the Go-Giver Gala, which raised funds this year to provide an entrance to Teague Park from Marshall Avenue. That will be a big step toward continuing cleanup of a primary entrance to our city and provide another boost for the park, which has seen major improvement in the past several years. Thanks to Mayor Andy Mack and others who organize the annual gala, and to all those who gave.
DUSTER: For Longview ISD officials keeping from the public the names and other information about organizations that have applied to partner with the district on an expansion of its charter schools. It is incomprehensible that the district plans to unveil the applicants only when its recommendations are made to the board. Parents and taxpayers must be partners with the district, and need information to be involved. Secrecy is the wrong course, and improper.
GUSHER: For reopening of the Caddo Mounds Historic Site, which had been closed to the public since a deadly tornado ripped through last spring. The April twister killed one, injured several and left modern improvements at the important native American site in ruins. Caddo Mounds is one of the few remaining vestiges of the Caddo tribe in East Texas.