Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For efforts to improve the marketability of a city-owned property in South Longview. Cleaning up the former Holiday Inn site on Estes Parkway was a solid step by Longview Economic Development Corp., but the goal is to attract investment to the location. If a median strip that curtails access from the northbound lanes of Estes Parkway is a hindrance to that goal, removing it, as the corporation and city are working to do, is the right move.
DUSTER: For Longview ISD withholding information about groups applying to run seven of the district’s campuses. Even if trustees don’t care enough to ask questions or demand more, parents and taxpayers should be given full information about who is applying and what plans the groups have suggested for which campuses. Perhaps the fact district and city employees are involved in some of the groups is a reason for the district to hide facts on this and other matters?
GUSHER: For news that a vacant anchor location in Longview Mall could be taken over by two major retailers, both newcomers to the market. Plans filed with the city’s Development Services office show the former Sears store is being divided and renovated to provide locations for Texas-based Conn’s HomePlus and Massachusetts-based HomeGoods stores.
DUSTER: For indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest dereliction of his constitutional duties. The latest is his refusal to defend a state agency being sued for sanctioning a Waco judge who refuses to perform same-sex marriages. Earlier, he refused to enforce subpoenas as the Texas Ethics Commission was investigating his major campaign contributors. Shameful.
GUSHER: For Carthage City Commissioners having the good sense to table a proposed ordinance aiming to outlaw abortion within Carthage city limits. We wish other area cities were as sensible. Regardless Carthage commissioners’ personal beliefs on abortion, they appear to realize the ordinance is not an issue for the local body, and adoption would open them to legal action over the measure, which is unconstitutional under current law.
GUSHER: For continuing strong ridership on Longview Transit, even as public transportation numbers have fallen across the state and nation in the past year. In Longview, total ridership fell about 3 percent, but agencies across the state saw numbers down by about 20 percent in the period. The agency has done a good job finding ways to serve the needs of residents of our city and area.
GUSHER: For Toni Gore, the 16-year-old Kilgore native who’s now a freshman at Stephen F. Austin State University. She took advantage of dual-credit courses to graduate in December from East Texas Charter School and Kilgore College with associates degrees. Her example shows the great benefit offered by dual-credit courses to those who are willing to work hard. She certainly did, and we wish her the best in her continuing educational journey.