Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the wonderful ideas picked as winners in an essay contest seeking thoughts on what to do with the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steakhouse property on East Marshall Avenue. The winning ideas: A “WeWork-style” approach for a membership-based business office cooperative to help start-up businesses; a multi-purpose community center that would also house Cace’s memorabilia; and a partially open-air outdoor food truck and entertainment venue linked to the nearby Cargill Trail. We can’t wait to see what happens next.
GUSHER: For the many businesses and organizations that didn’t wait to be told to take steps for the good of community and sent workers home, shut the doors, and did their parts to slow the spread of coronavirus. It’s a difficult decision, but one we have no doubt will be a benefit for all of us in reducing the number who are infected.
DUSTER: For the selfish ones who are hoarding supplies everyone is in need of at this time. When store shelves that usually are stacked rows deep are swept clean of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items, it’s clear some shoppers are thinking only of themselves. It’s gotten bad enough that stores — including Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer — had to curtail hours just to keep up with the stocking. Folks, calm down. Buy what you need and leave some for others.
GUSHER: For the Longview 150 Passport Program, which was sponsored by the Junior League of Longview and supported by businesses around town that offered hands-on learning events for young people on spring break. Based on News-Journal coverage, the children who took part over the past two weeks had a ball and learned a lot about our city’s history during this sesquicentennial year.
GUSHER: For Brian Gray, who is moving into his new role as superintendent at White Oak ISD by putting a focus where it should be: on building relationships with students and staff. Of course, many in East Texas already know Gray, who was superintendent at White Oak ISD from 2007 to 2018. We wish him the very best in his new role.
DUSTER: For the continuing shortages of tests for possible cases of coronavirus in Texas, as well as the protective gear needed by health professionals who are working hard to get a handle on the growing number of cases. While Gov. Greg Abbott said it would ramp up to 10,000 tests weekly by the end of this week, that seems unlikely. As of Thursday, according to the state health department, only 2,335 tests had been done across Texas since the beginning of the pandemic.
GUSHER: For the students and staff of East Texas Baptist University who donated their spring break week to helping make the dream of a new home come true for a Marshall mother and her family. The crew from ETBU came out in force for a “blitz build” with Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. We’ve long been fans of Habitat, and have become fans of what its partnership with ETBU is doing in Marshall.