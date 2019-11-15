Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the three high school football teams from Longview that are still playing in the postseason — the first time since 2001 all three city programs have made the playoffs. Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill all have first-round matchups tonight. Plenty of other East Texas teams also are heading into the playoffs this week, and we’re proud of every one of them. It speaks well of our area that so many programs are doing so well. We wish them all good luck.
DUSTER: For Gov. Greg Abbott’s grandstanding on homelessness in Austin. Not only have his efforts been ineffective, they suggest a basic lack of understanding of the realities of homelessness and how the state could truly help deal with the issue. We hope he takes the opportunity to get up to speed on it, because homelessness is an issue faced by cities large and small across this state.
GUSHER: For Build East Texas, which organized a tour to colleges across the region for candidates challenging incumbents in the U.S. House and Senate in next year’s election. GUSHER, too, for the young voters who turned out to hear the seven candidates. Meeting candidates, hearing them discuss issues and sharing concerns is a vital part of our democratic process. In this case, it’s also part of the educational process.
GUSHER: For the organizations and institutions across the region that put together ceremonies in observance of Veterans Day this week. The holiday was Monday, but some events even continue into this weekend. We are proud to be part of this area that truly understands the importance of all who serve, and rightly honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
DUSTER: For Sid Miller, the state agriculture commissioner who’s a never-ending source of embarrassment. His latest, in which he suggested the organizers of a Veterans Day parade should be hung — lynched, perhaps — for a decision to limit a Confederate group’s presence in the celebration. Miller has a history of wildly inaccurate and otherwise offensive posts, all of which are far beneath the dignity of the office he holds. Texas can and must do better.
GUSHER: For Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights, which won the top spot on the list of Texas towns that “Looks Like Something from a Hallmark Movie.” Jefferson made the list, too, at No. 9. East Texans are well aware how special Marshall’s annual Christmas celebration is, and we’re pleased the rest of the state now can get a chance to learn it’s No. 1. We’re looking forward to seeing the lights go on this weekend, and hope to see you there.
GUSHER: For Jordan Crayton, the Hallsville High School senior who is beating the odds, and doctors’ predictions, of what she’d be able to accomplish. We’re so pleased the exceptional young woman, whose doctors said would never hear, walk, talk or see, was invited to fulfill a dream by suiting up as a Hallsville High School cheerleader and being a part of the school’s final pep rally for seniors. Her mother summed up Crayton’s progress perfectly: “She’s done very well, by the grace of God.” Amen to that.