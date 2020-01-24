Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For Cass County taking a proactive approach to reduce the population of feral hogs. The county’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent led the way to secure a grant that will fund a hog hunting bounty program this fall. It’s a promising effort we hope will be watched closely by other East Texas counties and copied if proven effective against the damaging beasts.
GUSHER: For the Greater Longview United Way for offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, and for all those who volunteer to provide the tax preparation service. This is the 12th year United Way has overseen the service. Last year it helped nearly 1,000 East Texans claim more than $1 million in refunds.
DUSTER: For the driver in a hit-and-run incident on Fourth Street that killed a man in a wheelchair who was simply trying to cross the street. The driver fled the scene and the victim was hospitalized and later died of his injuries. We hope the driver is caught and prosecuted fully. But the incident also is another reminder that our city streets are not pedestrian friendly — and certainly not wheelchair friendly. We can and must do better.
GUSHER: For Longview’s Senior Advisory Committee, which is working to find ways to address the needs of our city’s senior population. It is an outgrowth of concerns raised to District 4 City Councilwoman after the closing of a private senior center in central Longview. We’re pleased the councilwoman is responsive to such concerns, and finds ways to address them. Thanks, too, to those serving on the committee.
GUSHER: For news the Budweiser Clydesdales will be part of the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek — that’s the fancy name for the April 18 parade that will celebrate the 150th anniversary of our city. The distinctive draft horses will be a big draw for the parade, and we thank John Martin of R&K Distributors for making it happen.