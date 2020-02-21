Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the decline in intersection-related crashes in Longview since the city ended its red-light camera program nearly five years ago. The fact more citations have been issued for red light violations since the cameras came down is probably a big reason for the reduction in wrecks. It’s especially noteworthy given the fact the camera systems were sold — and backed by police — largely on claims they would increase safety.
DUSTER: For a violent start to 2020 in our city. A shooting death early Tuesday in north-central Longview marked the third homicide of the young year. That represents a quick turn from a big decline in homicides seen in 2019. After seven each in 2017 and 2018, Longview suffered four homicides in 2019. Despite the recent violence, our city remains much safer than it was just a few years ago, and we are confident it will remain so.
GUSHER: For the search for cancer cures being done at Jarvis Christian College. The effort, which looks at how natural products might be used in the cancer fight, gives students a chance to do hands-on work — and it’s work that has gotten notice for students and faculty alike. A year ago, a group of Jarvis scholars presented their findings at a conference in Washington, D.C. Now, a student has had her work published in research journals.
DUSTER: For those who lack the sense to be driving on public thoroughfares, and for parents who allow immature drivers behind the wheel. A pair of area teens arrested for racing on Loop 281 in Longview are only the latest to put others’ lives in danger by speeding on public streets. Parents, please don’t give children like these access to a high-powered vehicle until they prove they can handle it. Otherwise, you’re putting innocent lives in danger.
GUSHER: For continuing steps by Gregg County government toward easing parking congestion in downtown Longview. The county hired an architectural and engineering firm to design a combination parking and office facility near the Gregg County Courthouse. Not only will the addition of parking benefit those doing business at the busy courthouse, it will be a boon to the growing number of firms doing business downtown.
DUSTER: For the bankruptcy of the Boy Scouts of America, and the impacts it could have on scouting in East Texas. In its long history in the U.S. scouting has mishandled sex abuse cases and that’s led to the legal and financial problems it’s facing. But the organization now is literally the model for avoiding such issues. We hope scouting, both national and in East Texas, can successfully move ahead from this situation.
GUSHER: For the latest reminder that our city can draw outside investment to provide affordable housing. Ameritex Homes, a Dallas-based home builder, is making plans to build at least 16 duplexes as well as single family homes. Our growing market provides business opportunities for firms that can see them, and we’re pleased when new entrants try their hands in Longview.