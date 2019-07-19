Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For news that American Airlines will continue its afternoon flights between East Texas Regional Airport and DFW on a “semi-permanent” basis. More access to flights, and the increasing passenger counts that support them, are an indicator of our strong and growing regional economy. The growing passenger counts also may help bring more flights by American or another carrier. That would be good news for East Texas.
DUSTER: For the continuing loss of locally owned restaurants in Longview. Ironically, some losses may be due to our strong local economy, which is making it more difficult for businesses to find and retain needed help. It also means our city attracts more chain restaurants, which are taking an increasing slice of the local dining dollar. But the loss of homegrown restaurants, whether old or newer, tears at the unique fabric of our city, and we hate to see it happen.
GUSHER: For the Longview Chamber of Commerce, which was named the Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. A private, for-profit business, the chamber does much to harness and direct community resources to improve Longview in many ways. It is a leader in our city and we are proud it is also being recognized at the national level. Congratulations to all who made it happen.
GUSHER: For Marshall’s Linda Morris and the Marshall Longhorns Little League, which have teamed up this summer to provide hot meals twice a week to anyone in need. She told us she was led by God to serve the midday meals. “I’m a poor person myself,” she said. “I don’t have anything, but I just love to help others.” What a fine example she provides for all of us to try to follow.
DUSTER: For regional flooding triggered by former hurricane Barry as it slogged inland from landfall in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana grabbed many of the headlines as the storm headed for land. But it made history in Arkansas, where the storm unloaded more than 16 inches of rain, a record for a tropical weather system in the Razorback State. Barry’s overall rainfall footprint was enormous. It produced more than 9 inches in Alabama, 13 inches in Mississippi and a whopping 23.58 inches in Southwest Louisiana.