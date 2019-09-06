Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For the return of Friday Night Lights, a tradition that’s about as Texas as it gets. Friends, it’s time to dust off those stadium seats, put on your favorite school’s colors and get out to take part in one of the greatest spectacles you’ll find anywhere. There’s great high school football, of course, but also marvelous marching bands and everything that comes before and after the games. Don’t miss it.
DUSTER: For whomever is so reckless and stupid as to fire four rounds from a firearm at the police station building in Pittsburg. It’s another sad testament to the fact too many firearms are in the hands of those who cannot be trusted — or who lack the mental facilities — to use them appropriately. We hope this gunman is caught and not only prosecuted, but loses his right to ever again possess a firearm.
GUSHER: For Gov. Greg Abbott admitting a campaign fundraising pitch that cast immigrants as enemies was an inappropriate mistake. He was forced to admit his error when a letter using alarmist language started hitting mailboxes just after a homegrown Texas terrorist bent on killing Hispanic immigrants slaughtered 22 people in El Paso. There’s never a good time to pander to hate, and we see far too much of it from politicians in regards to immigration.
GUSHER: For expansion of a program that allows East Texas high school seniors to become certified firefighters through a partnership with the Kilgore College Fire Academy. The program already has helped some high school students find their first career steps after graduation, and we’re pleased it’s growing.
DUSTER: For the 11 current and former Texas judges who’ve been found to have violated the law by denying free bail to thousands of poor people charged with crimes. The unusual public reprimand of judges in Harris County should stand as a warning to their counterparts across the state.
GUSHER: For AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. saying it needs to do more to address a trend of increasing power outages in its Texas territory. We agree, and wonder if it’s time for the utility and the government agency that oversees it to begin considering putting more lines underground to avoid outages caused by falling limbs and vegetation in our Piney Woods.
GUSHER: For the Gregg County Collaborative Wellness Center, which promises to reduce the burden on police, firefighters and others of dealing with issues related to mental illness. We’re proud of the multi-county coalition that’s been working to address mental health in our region, and this collaboration is proof the effort is bearing fruit.