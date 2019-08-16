Gushers & Dusters: A weekly look at what we liked — and didn't

GUSHER: For what officials called the “significant community response” that ended a regional blood shortage. That so many stepped up to give after an appeal for donations was no surprise; East Texans always respond to such needs. We are grateful to be part of such communities, and that we were able to help spread the word.
DUSTER: For the fact we couldn’t even get the first day of school started before a youngster made a threat to disrupt classes with a gun. Parents, please counsel your children against making such social media posts, even in jest. In this case, sharp-eyed parents reported the post and Spring Hill ISD officials and police quickly headed off trouble. Thanks to Spring Hill for being open and transparent about the situation.
GUSHER: For new safety features being added on Toll 49. After a spate of serious wrecks in recent months, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility is looking for ways to make the toll road safer for all drivers. Such responsiveness is welcome, and we know the authority will continue making improvements as its regional system grows.
GUSHER: For Willian Sanchez, who received his Pine Tree High School diploma in a private graduation ceremony after spending his summer in classes. We’re proud the young man, who was unable to graduate with his classmates in the spring because of unfinished work, stuck to it and got it done. We’re proud of Pine Tree, as well, for helping Sanchez achieve this important milestone.
DUSTER: For the growing shortage of teachers in Texas, which is occurring as the number of students in public schools is increasing. While there are many reasons for the problem, a lack of respect for teachers — from students, parents, school administrators and lawmakers — must be near the top of the list. We’re pleased the Legislature is shifting badly needed resources to teacher pay, and we are seeing the impact of that in Longview-area districts this fall. That should help.
GUSHER: For Gregg County pulling the trigger on buying a new electronic voting system that should be in place by November’s constitutional amendment election. The $1.8 million that will be spent on the system should be seen as an investment in the integrity of our elections. We’re especially pleased the new equipment, which includes a paper trail for verification of votes, will be tested and in place for the presidential election in 2020.
GUSHER: For the two teachers recognized as teachers of the year by the Region 7 Education Service Center. Tina Wyman, a fourth grade teacher at Hallsville Intermediate School, was awarded a new automobile for her selection as Elementary Teacher of the Year. Tammie Evans, a special education teacher at Carthage High School, was awarded $5,000 for her selection as Secondary Teacher of the Year. Wyman and Evans were nominated by their school districts. (Submitted by John Foster, Carthage.)
GUSHER: For ESPN choosing the Sept. 12 game between Longview and John Tyler as part of its High School Showcase. The series aims to highlight the best high school football in the nation, and the sports network found plenty of that right here. We’ll be pulling for the Lobos, of course, but East Texas football will be the real winner.