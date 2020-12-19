Hall: Legislature must support kids' health

In our work at the Longview Chamber of Commerce, one of our top priorities is laying the groundwork now so our city, our region and the whole state will have an even stronger economy 10 or 20 years down the road.
So, when I walk into Ware East Texas Montessori Academy Elementary or the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines or a Connect Group at my church, and I look at all those kids, I see more than the smiles and cute faces and silly T-shirts.
I also see in them the Texans who will be our workforce — teachers, small business owners, doctors — in a blink of an eye.
That’s why we were proud of Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Chris Paddie, Rep. Jay Dean, the rest of the Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott for taking a big step during the last legislative session to support our schools. However, we know that for kids to succeed in school, they also need to be healthy.
We know, for instance, that kids have more trouble focusing on learning math or English — or even making it to school — if they are sick with strep throat and don’t get the prescription they need. Kids with disabilities or developmental delays do better in school if a doctor notices their challenges while they are still a baby and toddler — when so much brain development happens — and connects them with an early childhood intervention organization like Community Healthcore. And kids who get the eyeglasses they need have a better shot at understanding their science or history lesson.
For kids to get this consistent, reliable health care, they need health insurance. But that’s often a challenge in Texas — for kids of every color and every community.
In our state, white, Black and Hispanic children all have worse uninsured rates than the national average for kids, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau from before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact is, a lot of parents work in jobs that just don’t offer health insurance, and their paychecks don’t stretch far enough to cover additional insurance premiums.
While Texas is one of the few states that generally does not offer a health insurance option to parents with low incomes, the state does provide a good option for kids. As long as the kids are in the country legally, they can get insurance through Medicaid or CHIP, depending on their exact family income. If you have friends or relatives who work jobs with modest incomes — waiting tables, teaching kids in child care, cutting hair, running a cash register, etc. — chances are you know some kids enrolled in CHIP or Medicaid insurance.
The problem is, too many kids who are eligible and enrolled in Medicaid insurance are getting knocked off of their health coverage. Why? The state has a good system for checking kids’ eligibility every year, but in the middle of the year there are extra eligibility checks that take shortcuts, make mistakes and incorrectly remove kids from health insurance.
Fortunately, the Legislature has started to notice. During the 2019 legislative session, a bipartisan amendment to start fixing the problem passed the House, but it ran out of time in the Senate and never made it into law. For the 2021 session, we urge legislators to pick the ball back up, make sure eligible kids can stay enrolled in their health coverage for a full year, and get the ball over the goal line.
If legislators are successful, we’ll have healthier kids who are more successful in school and in a better position to help Longview and Texas be even stronger in the future.