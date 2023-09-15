Hall: Let's get rural broadband expansion right

In today’s interconnected society, access to broadband internet has become more than a convenience; it’s a lifeline to opportunity and growth.
Yet, in East Texas, as in many rural areas across the nation, the lack of reliable broadband connectivity remains a significant challenge for businesses, schools, health care providers, governmental agencies and residents. This connectivity gap hampers our economic development and threatens the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our state.
Business is the lifeblood of our local economies. They drive innovation, create jobs and foster a sense of community. However, without adequate broadband access, these businesses face substantial hurdles. They struggle to maintain day-to-day operations, find it challenging to attract a skilled workforce and miss out on opportunities to connect with customers on a national and global scale.
The recent injection of $3.3 billion to the Lone Star State for broadband expansion is a step in the right direction. However, the Biden administration’s encouragement for states to attach burdensome requirements to this funding threatens to undermine its intended purpose. These requirements may deter prospective providers and hinder the very progress these grants aim to facilitate.
Furthermore, rural communities are already grappling with the financing requirements for the federal Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which one rural leader recently said will “prevent the communities it’s intended to serve from being able to access the money.”
To truly address this critical issue, we need Texas-specific solutions that fit the needs of internet-deprived rural areas in our state, not top-down solutions from Washington, D.C. We are being presented with a prime opportunity to get all Texans access to high-speed internet and bolster our statewide business environment.
However, if we attach a narrow agenda that does not consider the needs of rural Texas communities to the BEAD funds, the federal government risks preventing rural Texans from finally getting online. Some of the policies recommended at the federal level could hinder the efficient allocation of resources and further impede our economic development efforts.
Our businesses cannot afford onerous and unnecessary requirements tied to federal broadband grants. Entrepreneurs throughout our rural communities have been waiting long enough for broadband — they don’t need additional bureaucratic red tape slowing the process down even more.
Instead of stifling our rural business ecosystem with unnecessary bureaucratic regulation, our state’s leaders should streamline the process, minimize administrative overhead and ensure that these grants are accessible to all deserving recipients.
Crucially, these policies proposed by the Biden administration are recommendations, not requirements. It is essential for Texas legislators to recognize the significant flexibility within the BEAD proposals. States have the discretion to make crucial decisions, such as implementing workforce and hiring requirements or determining what type of low-cost plans that align with the unique needs of their communities.
To maximize the impact of this funding, Texas should exercise this discretion judiciously, refraining from overly prescriptive measures that may discourage qualified providers from participating in the program and ultimately diminishing its effectiveness.
Broadband is the backbone of modern businesses, connecting communities locally and globally. Bridging the digital divide does more than provide people with internet access; it connects Texans and their businesses to a world of opportunities and a brighter future.
We trust that Gov. Greg Abbott and Comptroller Glenn Hegar will design a state grant program that prioritizes rural communities, ensuring our businesses stay connected and thrive.