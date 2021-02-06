Hall: The good news in education

So much of the news we read these days is tragic. I want to take this opportunity to tell you about something that’s going well — and how we can all help to keep it going.
Several years ago, the Longview Chamber of Commerce was proud to “adopt” Ware East Texas Montessori Academy in Longview ISD, a campus on which 95% of students experience economic hardship. Believing that a collaborative initiative would have a much greater impact than any one entity on its own, we worked with a number of community-based organizations — including the Boys & Girls Club and several philanthropic foundations — to provide health care, literacy support, faith life and other resources in the neighborhood so that residents could create better futures for themselves and their children.
At the same time, the educators, administrators, board members and especially students of LISD were working harder than ever, and their hard work was beginning to pay off at Ware and across the district. From 2015 to 2019, the percentage of students meeting state standards in fourth-grade math at Ware tripled. Key benchmarks such as third-grade reading and fifth-grade science saw similarly dramatic gains. Across Longview ISD, as well as nearby Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs, more students were meeting state standards than ever before.
The chamber and our partner organizations were proud to play a small part in what was ultimately a community-wide effort. But now, unfortunately, these gains are being threatened by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though we are all weary of hearing about this terrible illness (I know I am), we have to keep the impact it’s had on our children in mind. Though our educators are doing their best with this new hybrid model of instruction, it’s plain to see that our most vulnerable (those without access to internet, transportation, stable housing, etc.) are struggling.
But here is some more good news: our state Legislature has already equipped educators with the tools necessary to address these issues and begin to close gaps in achievement. In 2019, legislators, with leadership from our own Sen. Bryan Hughes on the Senate Education Committee, passed House Bill 3, a historic piece of student-centered school finance reform.
This bill was revolutionary because, in its distribution of funding, it asked two key questions: Is it good for students? And is it equitable? That’s why it funds two-way dual language classes over bilingual education: the former produced better outcomes for all students while also closing achievement gaps for students learning English.
Here’s another example of even greater importance to the chamber: House Bill 3 reimburses school districts that provide students with exams for industry-based credentials. Not only that, but it rewards districts with bonus outcomes-funding for every student who receives a credential, and that bonus funding increases if the student comes from a family experiencing economic stability.
With just this one piece of a much larger bill, we are providing a path to living wage employment for students who need it most, while simultaneously meeting the needs of local businesses by growing the pool of well-trained talent.
This is our way out of a coronavirus recession: equitably providing educational and economic resources strategically tailored to the needs of communities like ours. Luckily, House Bill 3 already has started to do just that. Funding it in full through our current budget deficit will not be easy. But failing to do so will make economic recovery more difficult down the line.