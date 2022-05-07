Herbert: Time to remove the Confederate statue

I recently had to go to the Gregg County Courthouse. It is difficult to visit the courthouse without encountering the monolithic statue to a Confederate soldier on its lawn.
The monument, “Dedicated to the Confederate soldier of 1861-1865,” was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy on June 3rd, 1911, and was followed in 1921 by a KKK parade in Longview at the height of the Jim Crow South.
On the west side of the base in raised letters is inscribed “Lest We Forget.” Lest we forget what? That the Southern states were traitors to the United States of America? That their policies promoted the kidnapping and enslavement of an entire race of human beings resulting in the impoverishment and terrorization of their ancestors until this day?
The presence of the statue on our county courthouse grounds implies an endorsement of the ideas it represents: division, hatred, racism, the Jim Crow South — all things many of us are anxious to see become relics of the past.
I, for one, am tired of living in the dreadful past of the Civil War. It is time to move beyond the conflict and the hate that accompanied it and to look to what we can be as a community forged in love and respect for each other.
1. The monument does not represent who our community is anymore.
2. No Civil War battle took place in Longview or Gregg County.
3. It does not represent history — it is an attempt to rewrite history.
I encourage the Gregg County commissioners to take up this issue. The courthouse is a place everyone must go at some time to conduct all manner of business.
The statue does not belong on this public site where all must view it in order to enter. Our region is booming. Our downtown is thriving. Our arts district is the pride of East Texas.
Let us look to the future instead of the past. Remove this statue and find it a new home on private land where those who love it can continue to view it, but it will no longer hurt those with bitter feelings from the dark past of slavery.