Holderread: Don’t leave behind our rural seniors

People who work in skilled nursing facilities do more than provide care to vulnerable seniors.
While the “caring” part of our job is primary, there are countless things we do that aren’t a part of the everyday patient-centered care plan tailored to each resident. Yet, they fall under the category of “caring.”
They aren’t coded specifically for Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement — they are a part of the mission we all sign on to when we work in skilled nursing care.
For example, we build relationships with the family members of our residents to ensure their trust in us and make certain they know the door to communication never closes. Providing comfort and instilling confidence that we are caring for their loved one as they would is as important to us as it is to our families. We remember and celebrate special holidays, partner with the community to engage in fun activities, initiate donation drives for others in need and honor the hard work and compassion of fellow team members.
We also are the voice for those who may feel theirs is lost or not heard. We are the advocates for our residents, family members, fellow care providers and the profession overall. Part of our job is to call for smart, logical public policy that supports our ability to continue our mission.
Asking the Texas Legislature every two years for an increase in the Medicaid rate for skilled nursing care — so it reimburses for the actual cost of care — is most certainly a part of our job. What is the nature of the resistance of our state legislature to help nursing homes? And most significantly, rural nursing homes? I wonder if our state legislators have considered what it feels like to walk in our shoes?
Consider these sobering statistics:
Rural Americans are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke than their urban counterparts.
There is a higher prevalence of cigarette smoking, high blood pressure and obesity.
Rural residents have less access to health care, are less likely to have health insurance and more likely to qualify for Medicaid.
Residents from rural communities live in a higher rate of poverty.
They have to drive much longer distances to access health care.
Tragically, the CDC cites opioid overdose deaths as 45% higher in rural areas, yet urban patients have easier access to treatment facilities.
In the past 20 years, Texas has seen 24 rural hospital closures that only widen the health care access divide for patients requiring long-or short-term care or sometimes skilled care for the duration of their lives.
We weathered a nursing shortage before the pandemic, and then COVID-19 chased many good people away from the noble calling to be a nurse. Now, the U.S. is in an unprecedented nursing shortage that does not only apply to current nurses, but a generation of high school students who are not successfully testing for nursing school admission and a dried up pipeline of nursing school graduates onboarding into safe practice. Add a mass exodus of nursing school faculty who are retiring — some early — and you have a societal crisis.
We need more than just more funding to aid this crisis — but more funding has to start now to abate the oncoming perfect storm set to fracture a tenuous infrastructure on the verge of collapse. It is challenging to lure the right people into the nursing home profession anywhere — and even more so in rural parts of Texas.
In our rural areas such as Gilmer, we have to be able to offer competitive income to that of metropolitan cities as well as other, less demanding professions. It is a myth that employment costs less in rural towns than more populated areas. We must offer financial incentive to commute or relocate to guarantee we have enough staff to provide the level of care our residents deserve.
Our state Legislature needs to step up and step into the shoes of skilled nursing care providers and help us. At the very least, we need a Medicaid rate — set by the state — that addresses the chronic deficit we have experienced for years.
Help us help our rural seniors. They must not be left behind.