Hutchinson: Respect Texas businesses: Say no to HB 2021

As chairman of the Network Family of Companies in Longview, I care deeply about my workers’ well-being. Ensuring they have affordable health care and prescription drug coverage isn’t just a matter of being a good employer; it’s a matter of being a good neighbor — and a good Texan.
Texas has long been a place where businesses like mine can prosper, thanks in large part to our state’s small government values, which protect hardworking Texans from regulatory overreach and excessive mandates.
Disappointingly, some of our state legislators are currently considering bills that would set our state on a different path. These measures — SB 1137 and HB 2021 — would take away my ability to create an affordable health plan that best suits my business and my employees’ needs. The result would be more restrictive health care coverage for my employees, and higher costs for me.
That’s a lose-lose, if you ask me.
Equally concerning, SB 1137 and HB 2021 would undercut important federal laws that help businesses like mine grow their operations, without compromising the quality of benefits they provide to their workers.
Many years ago, Congress passed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), which allows businesses that operate in multiple states to comply with one set of federal health care regulations for all employees. Instead of navigating a patchwork of regulations from state to state, businesses like ours can offer one set of comprehensive health care benefits to all our employees, in compliance with one set of laws. This saves time and resources that we can instead invest in our operations and better serving our customers.
These are protections we need to defend. And I’m not alone in this — in a recent survey, 87% of employers agreed that Texas businesses should stand together against legislation that increases the cost of employer-paid health care coverage. By imposing new cumbersome mandates on employers, SB 1137 and HB 2021 would not only dramatically increase costs, but also infringe upon the important relationships that business owners maintain with their employees.
To remain competitive in today’s job market, employers need the flexibility to create and offer quality health care and prescription drug benefits, while also keeping costs at bay. It’s an ongoing challenge — particularly as big drug companies continue to set outrageously high drug prices.
Legislators, my fellow business owners — it’s time to do the right thing by opposing SB 1137 and HB 2021. As the legislative session continues, don’t let anti-business government mandates get in the way of supporting Texas employers and their hardworking employees.