James: Remembering Holloway Daniel Murphy

The movie “Bonnie and Clyde” was released in 1967. It told the story of the infamous Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker (and their gang) and how they rampaged their way through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri in the mid-1930s, robbing banks and murdering anyone who got in their way.
My dad, J.D. James, grew up around Alto. He told me in 1967 that Bonnie and Clyde killed a lawman, who also grew up in Alto. After doing some research, I collected details that tell this story, which focuses on one of the officers murdered by Bonnie and Clyde.
Holloway Daniel Murphy was born in Alto on Nov. 21, 1911. He grew up in Alto and graduated high school in 1929 or 1930.
Around the late part of 1933, H.D. was hired by the newly formed Texas Highway Patrol as a motorcycle patrolman.
On April 1, 1934, Officer H.D. Murphy and his partner, Officer Edward B. Wheeler, were patrolling West Lake Road, a rural road in Tarrant County near Grapevine. They observed a car pulled to the side of the road. Thinking the folks might need help, they stopped to offer assistance.
As they made their approach, Clyde Barrow leveled his Browning AR and Bonnie Parker her rifle. They commenced fire, and Officers Murphy and Wheeler were gunned down in cold-blooded murder.
The historical significance of this incident is that it changed the public persona of Bonnie and Clyde. Until then, they were viewed somewhat as folk heroes. After all, they robbed banks.
This was during the Great Depression when unemployment was around 25 percent. Banks were not seen as friendly to the public. If a fellow could not meet his mortgage, a banker showed up to foreclose and take his land. Read: livelihood. When a bank failed, the depositors lost all their money. There was no FDIC back then.
Officer Murphy was killed on Easter Sunday 1934, 87 years ago. It was his first day on patrol. He was 22 years old, and survivors included his Dad and siblings. His mother preceded him in death. H.D. Murphy is buried alongside his parents in the Old Palestine Cemetery of Highway 21 East of Alto.
Another survivor of note was Miss Ellen Marie Tullis, born July 28, 1912, in Alto . H.D. and Marie were childhood sweethearts and had planned to marry in mid-April. Sadly, the only time Marie wore her wedding dress was to H.D.’s funeral. She never married as she was married in her heart to H.D., her one and only true love.
Marie spent her adult life in Houston where she worked as a beauty operator. She passed away on Nov. 5, 1978, at the age of 66. She is buried in the Alto City Cemetery.
This story is about a gallant young man taken so young and the sweetheart he left behind. It is surely a tragedy of Shakespearean tradition. The story of H.D. Murphy’s sacrifice is remembered each April, the anniversary month of its occurrence, on the Texas DPS Auxiliary webpage.