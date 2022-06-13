Joy and reading in the summertime
It’s very hot as I write this. Siri tells me it’s 102 degrees. I’ve turned up the thermostat to do my little civic part in not overloading the electrical grid. I’m drinking unsweetened ice tea, listening to Ryuchi Sakamoto on Spotify, and thinking about summer reading.
This morning the New York Times ran a column by Tish Harrison Warren. She is priest and writer-in-residence at Resurrection Anglican Church in Austin. It’s titled “11 Small Ways You Can Help Mend the World.”
One small way is to read more books. She says that to understand the world we should slow down and read extended, complex arguments in print. She also recommends reading novels, putting yourself into the head of another character, as a way to enhance empathy.
I know something about reading; I’ve been doing it steadily since 1960. There’s a custom called summer reading. It means reading things for relaxation and pleasure, not necessarily for edification and enlightenment.
Many people make a lot of money by producing page-turners that are easy to consume and just as easy to forget. If it slows you down and puts your mind somewhere outside the heat and discord and polarized anger of this summer, go for it.
You don’t have to get all serious about it. A lot of so-called genre fiction, like mysteries and science fiction and historical novels, can delight with class and excellence. Dorothy Sayers, Ted Chiang, and Hilary Mantel come to mind.
Here are a few of my own modest suggestions.
First, read some short wisdom literature in the morning, something to ponder. I’d suggest things like the Biblical book of Proverbs, or the Pensées by Pascal, or the Dhammapada, the sayings of the Buddha. Coffee with a splash of wisdom can start and shape your day.
Or else read a poem. Find somebody who speaks to y ou, and read just one or two poems. Mary Oliver writes about herself and nature, and she appeals to many people. I’m fond of Seamus Heaney and W.H. Auden. Our culture and our souls, I believe, would be better if we all read a bit more poetry.
Maybe you could read something you read a long time ago. Was there something you read in high school or college that you remember fondly?Last summer I re-read Tolkein’s “The Lord of the Rings,” and found new depths there. This might be time to read Graham Greene or Chinua Achebe novels.
It’s good to read something old, like “Pride and Prejudice” or “Wuthering Heights” or “Gulliver’s Travels.” Maybe you read them a long time ago, or maybe you will get the joy of reading them afresh.
Read something you’ve heard about as being fun. Many of my brightest and most interesting male students for three decades have delighted in “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” I haven’t read it, nor any of C. S. Lewis’ Narnia books; maybe I this summer I will.
You might want to read some light nonfiction. “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson may bestir you to lace up your boots and hit the trails. Annie Dillard’s “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek” combines close, Thoreau-like observations of nature and solitude with a genuine spiritual quest.
The word “recreation” etymologically means to refresh, to recover, and to re-create yourself, ultimately deriving from an Indo-European root word for “grow.”
Taking the time to sit back with a book is a way to calm and cultivate ourselves. It’s fun, but there’s more. It is how we participate in creation.