Killingley: The treason of the Confederacy

Ellen Herbert (Forum page, May 7) was right to advocate for the removal of the Confederate statue at the Gregg County Courthouse, notwithstanding Dan Boydstun’s objections (Forum page, May 21), which overlook some key historical facts.
From 1861 to 1865, the South fought against the Union. Article 3, section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that “treason against the United States, shall consist ... in levying war against them.” That is precisely what the Confederate States of America did.
After the war, Robert E. Lee and 36 other high-ranking Confederates were indicted by a grand jury for treason. They were not ultimately tried or hanged after the war because Northern leadership realized it would have created even more division at a fraught time.
So, President Andrew Johnson, after narrowly surviving impeachment proceedings, issued “a full pardon and amnesty for the offense of treason” to “all and to every person who directly or indirectly participated in the late insurrection or rebellion” on Christmas Day 1868. But even Walt Whitman thought that “in any other country on the globe the whole batch of the Confederate leaders would have had their heads cut off.”
Given this history, should people later have built monuments to traitors and extolled them?
The French don’t have monuments to Philippe Pétain. The Norwegians don’t have monuments to Vidkun Quisling.
Let’s also remember what the Confederacy openly and proudly represented and fought for. Texas’ Secession Declaration of February 1861 explained that Texas had been annexed to the United States in 1845 “maintaining and protecting the institution known as negro slavery — the servitude of the African to the white race within her limits — a relation ... which her people intended should exist in all future time” and that in the Confederacy “the African race ... were rightfully held and regarded as an inferior and dependent race.”
It went on to state that “the servitude of the African race, as existing in these States, is mutually beneficial to both bond and free, and is abundantly authorized and justified by the experience of mankind, and the revealed will of the Almighty Creator, as recognized by all Christian nations.”
A month later, in his Cornerstone Speech, Confederate States of America Vice President Alexander Stephens defended “our peculiar institution of African slavery” and explained that “our new government is founded ... its cornerstone rests upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
This execrable belief was what the Confederacy fought for, and the reason they were willing to levy war against the United States, an act that meets the Constitutional definition of treason.