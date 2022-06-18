King: The issue is murder prevention

Our right to own weapons to protect our families is not in question.
We must step up to the plate wot deal with “sick” people who have dangerous mental conditions. When people exhibit a dangerous mental state where they could harm themselves or other people, then yes, we should step into the picture to stop them.
What can we do right now without legislation?
1. Instruct our police, district attorney and local judges that we want court orders issued to pick up anyone off the street anyone making a verbal threat or “displaying” a threat to take another person’s life. Whether that threat is displayed via media on a computer website or a poster nailed to a telephone pole, all threats should be taken serious by the police and the public.
2. The judge will decide as to whether the person who is under review is a danger to themselves or our community. If found to be a threat, then the judge should have options including: all weapons removed from the home, incarceration for observation, no access to computer — remove their computers. The judge should consider all options mentions to be imposed for approximately one year.
3. If the media company did not catch the posting, then they should be held into account. All media companies have advised the public that they are monitoring their websites for dangerous postings. If they fail to catch dangerous comments, then they should be fined a minimum of $10,000. We must make it painful to these companies for failing to monitor in the only way they understand pain — money! They certainly do not seem to care about human life! Look at the trash they allow to be displayed.
4. We the people should report any posting that implies a threat toward taking human life. If a person reads a posting by “clicking” on that message and does not report an obvious dangerous comment, then that person should be brought into court and fined a minimum of $250. You know perfectly well that if you viewed a traffic accident and drove around it without stopping to “render aid,” you could be held accountable. Why shouldn’t that person be held to the same standard? The district attorney can charge them and should do so.
Not any of these suggestions will remove a weapon from a household of a law-abiding citizen. It should be utterly obvious if we need the police, they may not be “able” or “willing” to enter our property to come to our rescue based upon the actions of the Uvalde schools police chief.
We do have the right to own weapons to protect our property and our families. But, I do not think we need to pack weapons out in the open while grocery shopping or attending public events.
We pay police to do a job, and they need to do it — as most of them do.